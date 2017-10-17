VOIX DE GARAGE

N° 458

Mercredi 11 Octobre 2017

19h30 sur

RADIO CAMPUS GRENOBLE 90.8

Et en direct sur :

http://campusgrenoble.org

FOUR BY ART les italiens reviennent 30 ans après avec un album excellent ! LE disque du mois pour Voix de Garage ! Chronique à lire ici : http://voixdegaragegrenoble.blogspot.fr/

EKE BUBA

En concert : Mercredi 11 Octobre : EKE BUBA (Punk Rapide, Croatie) + LA CHASSE (Noise Psyché), à La Baf, chemin des Alpins, à Grenoble. Prix libre

https://labaf.org/index.php/events/event/concert-garage-punk-eke-buba-croatie/

https://doomtownrecords.bandcamp.com/album/rat-bite-cs

https://lachasse1.bandcamp.com/album/noir-plus-noir-que-le-noir-3

OWUN

En concert : Vendredi 13 Octobre : ALPHA DU CENTAURE (Post Rock Post Gaze) + OWUN (Noise maestro), à l’Engrenage, 27 rue Jean Prevost, à Grenoble. Prix libre.

https://www.facebook.com/events/350117952107141/

https://alphaducentaure.bandcamp.com/

https://owun.bandcamp.com/

IT IT ANITA

En concert : Vendredi 13 Octobre : IT IT ANITA (Indie Noise, Belgique) + The PSYCHOTIC MONKS (Acid Psyché Rock) + VLOSTOK (Post Rock Modern Prog), à La Bobine, à Grenoble https://www.facebook.com/events/1286672648110946/

https://ititanita.bandcamp.com/

https://thepsychoticmonks.bandcamp.com

https://soundcloud.com/vlostok

DUCK DUCK GREY DUCK

En concert : Vendredi 13 Octobre : Casbah Records Night, avec : FAÏ BABA (Psyché Pop) + DUCK DUCK GREY DUCK (Weird Surf / Rock Garage) + ADIEU GARY COOPER (Pop Indie 60’s), au Marché Gare, à Lyon

http://www.marchegare.fr/agenda/casbah-records-night-131017

http://www.casbah-records.com/

https://duckduckgreyduck.bandcamp.com/

https://casbahrecords.bandcamp.com/album/outsiders

QUAI D’ORSAY

En concert : Vendredi 13 Octobre : QUAI D’ORSAY (Rock Pop à l’anglaise) + HOLY TWO (Rock Pop Electro), à La Source, à Fontaine http://lasource-fontaine.fr/

https://www.difymusic.com/quai-d-orsay

https://soundcloud.com/holytwomusic

BURNING HEADS Chronique à lire ici : http://voixdegaragegrenoble.blogspot.fr/

En concert : Vendredi 13 Octobre : BURNING HEADS (Hard Core Mélo légendes, tournée des 30 ans) + SLEEPERS (90’s Noise Rock) + HATEFUL MONDAYS (Punk Rock vernissage de l’album), à l’Usine, à Genève https://www.facebook.com/events/108038943225198/

https://www.facebook.com/Sleeppers-225073680939764/

https://bandcamp.com/tag/burning-heads

https://hatefulmonday.bandcamp.com/

Et :

Jeudi 2 Novembre : BURNING HEADS (Hard Core Mélo légendes, tournée des 30 ans) + The REBEL ASSHOLES (Punk Rock) + PETER BLACK (Hard Ons en solo, Australie) + MUNDY’S BAY (Post Punk Shoegaze, Canada) + OFF MODELS (Indie Rock Punk) + The SOCIALS (Punk 80), au C.B.G.C, à Gigors Et Lozeron (26) https://www.facebook.com/GigorsElectric/

https://therebelassholes.bandcamp.com/

https://peterblacksolo.bandcamp.com/

https://mundysbay.bandcamp.com/album/wandering-blue

https://offmodels.bandcamp.com/releases

Et :

Vendredi 3 Novembre : BURNING HEADS (légendes du HC Melodik, tournée des 30 ans) + The REBEL ASSHOLES (Punk Rock) + SMUTT (Punk Garage Punk), au Brise-Glace, à Annecy.

https://www.facebook.com/events/242868522878058/

https://smutt.bandcamp.com/

Et :

Mercredi 22 Novembre : BURNING HEADS (légendes du HC Melodik, tournée des 30 ans) + LE PEUPLE DE L’HERBE (Hip Hop Reggae Rock) + LES MAUVAIS GARçONS (légendes Punk locale des 80’s), au CCO, à Villeurbanne (69)https://www.facebook.com/events/1787531387930448/

http://www.lepeupledelherbe.net/fr/home/

https://www.reverbnation.com/lesmauvaisgar%C3%A7ons

APEY & The PEA

En concert : Vendredi 13 Octobre : Bal Doom Doom n°2, avec CONAN (Doom, Uk) + MONOLORD (Doom, Suède) + APEY & The PEA (Doom Metal, Budapest), au Jack Jack, à Bron

https://www.facebook.com/events/647344625471523/

https://apeyandthepea.bandcamp.com/

https://monolord.bandcamp.com/

https://conan-conan.bandcamp.com/

NOYADES

En concert : Vendredi 13 Octobre : FLYING DISK (Noise Rock, Italie) + NOYADES (Acid Rock), au Brin de Zinc, à Chambery – Barberaz https://www.facebook.com/events/476323546060769/

https://noyades.bandcamp.com/album/go-fast

https://flyingdisk.bandcamp.com/

CELESTIAL BUMS

En concert : Samedi 14 Octobre : CELESTIAL BUMS (Psychedelia, Pop céleste, Espagne), au Trokson, à Lyon. Entrée libre https://www.facebook.com/events/768620566654199/

https://celestialbums.bandcamp.com/

Et :

Dimanche 15 Octobre : CELESTIAL BUMS (Psychedelia / Pop aérienne, Espagne), à La Gargouille, un club situé au Chambon-sur-Lignon, à la limite de la Haute-Loire et de l’Ardèche.

https://www.facebook.com/lagargouille43400/

https://celestialbums.bandcamp.com/

LEADFINGER

ASPHALT TUAREGS Chronique à lire ici : http://voixdegaragegrenoble.blogspot.fr/

En concert : Mardi 17 Octobre : LEADFINGER (Super band Australian Rock) + ASPHALT TUAREGS (Rock, Le Havre Style), au Thunderbird Lounge, à Saint Etienne https://www.facebook.com/events/1374291582669862/

https://leadfinger.bandcamp.com/

Et :

Mercredi 18 Octobre : LEADFINGER (Super band Australian Rock) + ASPHALT TUAREGS (Rock, Le Havre Style), à La Makno, 4 place des Volontaires, à Genève https://www.facebook.com/events/347777515668698/

https://www.facebook.com/lamakhno/

https://www.facebook.com/LeadfingerOz/

Et :

Jeudi 19 Octobre : LEADFINGER (Super band Australian Rock) + ASPHALT TUAREGS (Rock, Le Havre Style), Le Chicago, à Annecy https://www.facebook.com/Bar-Le-Chicago-1037009532976567/

https://asphalttuaregs.bandcamp.com/

https://www.facebook.com/LeadfingerOz/

https://leadfinger.bandcamp.com/

Et :

Vendredi 20 Octobre : LE HAVRE ALL STARS (Suepr-band) + ASPHALT TUAREGS (Rock, Le Havre Style), aux Abattoirs à Bourgoin Jallieu https://www.facebook.com/events/726299610890402/

https://asphalttuaregs.bandcamp.com/

JOSY & The PONY V/S The PONYMEN

En concert : Mardi 17 Octobre : Les 10 ans du Mistral, avec : JOSY & THE PONY V/S THE PONEYMEN (Post Noisy Punk Yé-Yé Garage, Belgique) + JEAN-MICHEL JARRET (Riot Grrrl, Valence) + Dj: Von Kids, au Mistral Palace, à Valence

https://www.facebook.com/mistralpalacevalence

https://theponeymen.bandcamp.com/

https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100015236087563

MIGHTY BOMBS

En concert : En concert : Jeudi 19 Octobre : Les 10 ans du Mistral, avec : FLAT WORMS (Indie Punk, Californie) + MIGHTY BOMBS (Punk Rock Garage, Genève) + THE WILD ZOMBIES (Voodoo Trash Blues, To Loose) + Dj : El Cannibal, au Mistral Palce, à Valence

https://www.facebook.com/events/144622386140758/

https://mightybombs.bandcamp.com/

https://volarrecords.bandcamp.com/album/flat-worms-red-hot-sand-debut-7-ep

https://www.facebook.com/thewildzombies/

Et :

Vendredi 20 Octobre : MIGHTY BOMBS (Garage Punk) + The REACTION (Street Punk Power Pop), au Bar des Tilleuls, à Annecy https://www.facebook.com/pages/Bistro-Des-Tilleuls/132550683555536

https://thereactionrocks.bandcamp.com/

Et :

Samedi 21 Octobre : MIGHTY BOMBS (Garage Punk) + The BRAND NEW MEN (Garage), au Trokson, à Lyon. Entrée libre https://www.facebook.com/events/823974771101017/

https://www.facebook.com/wearethebrandnewmen/

Et :

Dimanche 22 Octobre : HARD-ONS (Légendes Rock Punk, Australien) + NOT SCIENTISTS (Pop Punk / HC Melo) + MIGHTY BOMBS (Garage Punk), à l’Usine, à Genève

https://www.facebook.com/events/1635232093206656/

https://www.facebook.com/hardons/

https://notscientists.bandcamp.com/

The VOLCANICS

En concert : Jeudi 19 Octobre : The VOLCANICS (Explosive Garage R’n’R, Australie) + HORSEBITES (Power Pop), au Thunderbird Lounge, à Saint Etienne https://www.facebook.com/events/1397278960348630/

https://thevolcanics.bandcamp.com/

https://www.facebook.com/HorsebitesBand/

GENERAL CLUSTER

En concert : Vendredi 13 Octobre : GENERAL CLUSTER (Stoner, Acoustic Release Party), au Bar Le Mark XIII, Rue Lakanal, à Grenoble. 19h00

https://www.facebook.com/events/274877359669036/

https://generalclustercrew.bandcamp.com/

Et :

Jeudi 19 Octobre : GENERAL CLUSTER (Stoner) + GOATFATHER (Heavy Stoner) + BURDEN DOWN (Grunge), au Hard Rock Café, à Lyon https://www.facebook.com/HRCLyon/

https://generalclustercrew.bandcamp.com/

https://goatfather.bandcamp.com/

http://burdendown.fr/

Nouveautés :

Les barcelonais de STAY reviennent avec un superbe nouvel EP sur Fruits De Mer Rds. Pour les amoureux de Psychédelia c’est un must ! http://www.fruitsdemerrecords.com/

Les suédois de SLOTFACE sortent un 1er Album formidable de Pop Punk calibré radio. J’adore ! Chronique à lire ici : http://voixdegaragegrenoble.blogspot.fr/

Une autre merveille le 1er album de IN HEAVEN le charme rétro de l’Indie Pop anglaise grand teint. Et plus encore ! Chronique à lire ici : http://voixdegaragegrenoble.blogspot.fr/

BLURRY MOUNTAIN avec un 1er EP entre Post Punk Psyché Garage et Indie Pop. Ça aussi c’est le pied ! Chronique à lire ici : http://voixdegaragegrenoble.blogspot.fr/

2ème EP pour BOBINE ils aiment plein de choses qu’ils mélangent allègrement Punk Garage Psyché Surf Post Punk… Miam ! https://bobinetheband.bandcamp.com/releases

MARK ‘PORKCHOP’ HOLDER revient avec un nouvel album sur Alive Natural Sound Rds. Evidement on en reparlera bientôt ! http://www.alive-records.com/

Une réédition maintenant celle de l’album de 1972 de LAL & MIKE WATERSON une merveille de Folk anglais avec tellement de personnalité ! Chronique à lire ici : http://voixdegaragegrenoble.blogspot.fr/

RADIO CAMPUS GRENOBLE

(Emission Voix de Garage)

701 Avenue Centrale

Domaine Universitaire

380402 Saint Martin d’Heres

France

voixdegarage@campusgrenoble.org

http://campusgrenoble.org

http://voixdegaragegrenoble.blogspot.fr