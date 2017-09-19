VOIX DE GARAGE

Mercredi 20 Septembre 2017

Un 3ème titre extrait du disque du mois pour Voix De Garage c’est le EP de GRAND MARCH. Une merveille très envoutante ! Chronique à lire ici : http://voixdegaragegrenoble.blogspot.fr/

RUBBER EGGS Chronique à lire ici : http://voixdegaragegrenoble.blogspot.fr/

En concert : Mercredi 20 Septembre : RUBBER EGGS (Garage Indie Psych Pop excellent, Italie) + DJ, au Théâtre Le Petit 38, 38 Rue Saint Laurent, à Grenoble. 20h00 pétantes ! P.A.F : 5 euros (+ 2 euros d’adhésion annuelle)

https://www.facebook.com/events/2094317097462652/

https://www.facebook.com/Le-Petit-38-Collectif-Midi-Minuit-1698930936992793/

http://collectifmidiminui.wixsite.com/midiminuit

https://www.facebook.com/rubber.eggs/

https://rubbereggs.bandcamp.com/

STOP II

En concert : Mercredi 20 Septembre : STOP II (Duo Country Punk), au Farmer, à Lyon. Prix libre.

https://www.facebook.com/LeFarmerLyon/

https://stopii.bandcamp.com/

Et :

Dimanche 24 Septembre : STOP II (Duo Country Punk), au C.B.G.C. à Gigors Et Lozeron (26)

https://stopii.bandcamp.com/

http://whiskybeans.wixsite.com/stopll/tour

BOUILLONS ET CREW

En concert : Vendredi 22 Septembre : TULAMORT (Street Punk) + BOULONS ET CREW (Street Punk), à l’Engrenage, 27 rue Jean Prevost, à Grenoble. Prix libre.

https://www.facebook.com/events/1710452552591331/

https://tulamort.bandcamp.com/

https://boulonsncrew.bandcamp.com/releases

GLORIA Chronique à lire ici : http://voixdegaragegrenoble.blogspot.fr/

En concert : Vendredi 22 Septembre : GLORIA (Pop Psyché merveilleuse) + The SPRING FOLK ORCHESTRA (Folk Rock) + SHAOLIN TEMPLE DEFENDERS (Funk / Soul), au Abattoirs, à Bourgoin-Jallieu. Concert Gratuit !

http://www.lesabattoirs.fr/2017/09/22/ouverture-de-saison-14-shaolin-temple-defenders-gloria-the-spring-folk-orchestra-ouverture-des-studios/

https://howlinbananarecords.bandcamp.com/album/gloria-in-excelsis-stereo

https://soundcloud.com/shaolin-temple-defenders

https://soundcloud.com/thespringfolkorchestra

The KEYS Chronique à lire ici : http://voixdegaragegrenoble.blogspot.fr/

En concert : Vendredi 22 Septembre : The KEYS (Alt Indie Folk’n’Pop, Allemagne) + MISTER BISHOP (Weird World Music) + HAPPY JOY BLISS (Pop Punk), au Farmer, à Lyon

https://www.facebook.com/events/496520627362301/

https://anotherrecord.bandcamp.com/album/now-is-not-a-good-time

https://misterbishop.bandcamp.com/releases

https://happyjoybliss.bandcamp.com/releases

OS DRONGOS Chronique à lire ici : http://voixdegaragegrenoble.blogspot.fr/

En concert : Samedi 23 Septembre : OS DRONGOS (Indie Psyché Rock) + JAGANNATHA (Psyché Rock) + performances artistiques en direct, à La Salle Louis Barran, à Moirans (38)

https://www.facebook.com/Black-Mamba-Sound-497822410366493/

https://bleedinggoldrecords.bandcamp.com/album/bg008-hi-batucada

https://jagannatha.bandcamp.com/album/jagannatha

BLACK RAVEN

En concert : Samedi 23 Septembre : Mountains High Voltage 4, avec : BLACK RAVEN (Rockab, Allemagne) + The SPUNYBOYS (Rockab) + MARC & The WILD ONES (Wild Rockabilly, Allemagne) + The TWO BONES (Rockab, Suisse), à l’Arrosoir, à Voreppe (38). Dance Floor Rock’n’Roll Primitif 50’s / Revival. Ouverture des portes 19h. Bar / Food

https://www.facebook.com/tedrockabillyevolution

https://www.facebook.com/events/1834007803528349/

http://www.blackraven.de/

https://www.facebook.com/Spunyboys/

http://www.marcandthewildones.de/

http://www.two-bones.ch/

DIRTY FENCES

En concert : Lundi 25 Septembre : DIRTY FENCES (Glam Punk’n’Roll, Usa) + BEATEN BRATS (Punk Rock), au Trokson, à Lyon. Entrée libre.

https://www.facebook.com/events/701875416688761/

https://dirtyfences.bandcamp.com/

https://soundcloud.com/user-636357459/sets/demo-2017/s-42G3J

ACTION SEDITION

En concert : Mardi 26 Septembre : ACTION SEDITION (Oï Antifa, Quebec) + guest, à l’Engrenage, 27 rue Jean Prevost, à Grenoble. Prix libre. Début du concert 19h30

https://www.facebook.com/events/944611195678764/

https://actionsedition.bandcamp.com/

DEATH CRUSH

En concert : Mardi 26 Septembre : WAGEN VOLT (Kraut Psyché Occult) + DEATH CRUSH (Acid Rock Minimal Wave, Norvège) + SHEIK ANORAK (Indie Pop / Noise Rock), à La B.A.F, chemin des Alpins, à Grenoble. 19h30 Repas végan. 20h30 concert. Prix libre

https://labaf.org/index.php/events/event/concert-wagen-volte-sheik-anorak-deathcrush/

https://wagenvolte.bandcamp.com/releases

https://deathcrush.bandcamp.com/album/lesson-16-for-beatmaster-v-fun

https://sheikanorak.bandcamp.com/

SUPERSUCKERS

En concert : Mercredi 27 Septembre : SUPERSUCKERS (Greatest R’n’R in the world) + LORD RUBI (Rock), au Fil, à Saint Etienne

http://www.le-fil.com/

https://www.facebook.com/events/220715868420125/

http://www.lordruby.com/

http://supersuckers.com/

Nouveautés :

A la croisé entre les 60’s et les 70’s RUBY The HATCHET mélange Heavy et Occult Rock Chronique à lire ici : http://voixdegaragegrenoble.blogspot.fr/

Allé tient 2 titres de DEAD END un du nouveau et un du précédent pour bien vous montrer à quel point ce groupe est excellent ! Chronique à lire ici : http://voixdegaragegrenoble.blogspot.fr/

Les anglais de FOUR YEAR STRONG reviennent sur Pure Noise Rds avec un album presque acoustqie mais très rythmé ! https://purenoise.bandcamp.com/album/some-of-you-will-like-this-some-of-you-wont

KIM SALMON & The SURREALISTS, ah oui une vieillerie mais quand on a un talent comme ça on est intemporel ! https://www.facebook.com/kim.salmon.549

P.R.O.B.L.E.M.S le groupe de Portland ! Savate très très fort ! Et ça fait bien plaisir ! Et même du bien aux oreilles et ailleurs ; https://problemsrockandroll.bandcamp.com/album/doomtown-shakes

Ah ben ça c’est une belle belle surprise que ce nouvel album de The DREAM SYNDICATE et en plus il est super bon. On en reparle très vite ! https://www.facebook.com/thedreamsyndicate/

Le retour de BRIGHTON 64 avec cette fois-ci un album chanté en espagnol ! Chez BCore Disc. Avec 20 chansons dedans. https://bcoredisc.bandcamp.com/

Quel beau disque que celui de JOSS COPE, very English mais enregistré à Helsinki : le talent n’a pas de frontière ! Chronique à lire ici : http://voixdegaragegrenoble.blogspot.fr/

The GRAYS soit on aime soit pas, mais j’avoue que cette volonté de tenter une nouvelle voie pour la Pop me plait beaucoup ! https://www.facebook.com/The-Grays-203832289724468/

