PODCAST :
VOIX DE GARAGE
N° 444
Mercredi 21 Juin 2017
19h30 sur
RADIO CAMPUS GRENOBLE 90.8
Et en direct sur :
CHARLIE’S FRONTIER FUNTOWN
En concert : Mercredi 21 Juin : 17h00 : MSSTT (Metal Punk) + 18h00 : COLLAPSE (Metal Rock Instru) + 19h15 : CHARLIE’S FRONTIER FUNTOWN (Stoner metal) + 20h15 : EIGHT SINS (MetalCore), le Mark XIII, rue Lakanal, 17h – 21h30, gratuit. Puis DJ electro
https://www.facebook.com/
https://madmensstt.bandcamp.
https://difymusic.com/collapse
https://eightsins.bandcamp.
VUNDABAR
En concert : Mercredi 21 Juin : Tako-Tsubo (Poulpe-core) + Mythomanes (Rock-spyché) + Vlostok (Post-rock, Rock prog) + Vundabar (Garage, Post-punk – Boston) + Chloé-Bâtiment-Russe (Splendeur Atomique) + Shooosh (Krautrock-Grenoble), devant le Bar à l’Ouest, derrière les Halles de Grenoble. Gratuit.
https://www.facebook.com/A-
https://www.youtube.com/watch?
FUN GUN TREATMENT
En concert :Mercredi 21 Juin : FUN GUN TREATMENT (Rock puissant), devant la librairie Harry Morgan, rue à Grenoble
https://www.facebook.com/
HANX
En concert :Mercredi 21 Juin : HANX (Rock Punk) + WILDSOFA (Indie Rock) + The ROLLING MUPPETS (Metal Punk festif) + HASTRAY (Hard Blues), à l’Ampérage, à Grenoble. 20h. Entrée gratuite.
https://www.facebook.com/
http://rollingmuppets.free.fr/
https://soundcloud.com/hanx-
JAGANNATHA
En concert : Jeudi 22 Juin : JAGANNATHA (Psyché Rock) + L’ORCHIDEE COSMIC (One Man Space Jazz Band) + MILKMINT (Rock), à l’Engrenage, 27 rue Jean Prevost, à Grenoble. Prix libre
https://www.facebook.com/
https://lorchideecosmique.
https://jagannatha.bandcamp.
https://www.facebook.com/
BOB LOG III
En concert : Jeudi 22 Juin : BOB LOG III (Légende des One Man Band, Usa), à la Brasserie des 3 Becs, à Gigors Et Lauzeron (26). A 19h00
https://boblogiii.bandcamp.
ZEKE
En concert : Jeudi 22 Juin : ZEKE (Heavy & Fast Garage R’n’R, Suède) + TA GUEULE (Punk / Speed Rock) + The SCANERS (Punk 77), au Warm Audio, à Décines (69)
https://www.facebook.com/
https://www.facebook.com/
https://zekeband.bandcamp.com/
https://tagueule1.bandcamp.
https://thescaners.bandcamp.
MATA HARI
En concert :Vendredi 23 Juin : MATA HARI (Garage Psyché) + JAK’S (Garage Post 90), au Farmer, à Lyon
https://www.facebook.com/
https://soundcloud.com/user-
https://soundcloud.com/jaks-
RANK
En concert :Samedi 24 Juin : RANK (Post Punk) + PAT (Rock frenchy but chic) + SPOCK MARLONE SECTION (Funk’n’Soul), à la Espace Culturel René Proby, à Saint Martin d’Heres
https://www.facebook.com/
http://www.scenes-locales.com/
https://www.facebook.com/
KINGARGOOLAS
En concert :Samedi 24 Juin : KINGARGOOLAS (Surf Rock, Brésil), au Thunderbird Lounge, à Saint Etienne
https://www.facebook.com/
http://thunderbird42.wixsite.
https://soundcloud.com/
BRISTOL STINGRAYS
En concert :Dimanche 25 Juin : BRISTOL STINGRAYS (Punk légendes orginel, Uk), au Hard Rock Café, de Lyon
https://www.facebook.com/
https://www.facebook.com/
https://thestingrays.bandcamp.
SALEMS POT
En concert :Jeudi 29 Juin : SALEMS POT (Heavy Psyché Doom) + WHÊH (Duo Doom Psyché), au Warm Audio, à Décines (69)
https://www.facebook.com/
https://wheh.bandcamp.com/
https://salemspot.bandcamp.
DROPKICK MURPHYS
En concert : Lundi 3 Juillet : DROPKICK MURPHYS (Celtic Punk, Usa) + BEACH SLANG (Power Pop Punk, Usa), au Fil, à Saint Etienne
https://www.facebook.com/
http://www.dropkickmurphys.
https://beachslang.bandcamp.
Nouveautés :
LORD YOUTH le songwriter new yorkais sort une sorte de single de l’été chez BB Island Rds. Indie bricolo bien bien fichu ! https://lordyouth.bandcamp.
The JACKETS sortent leur nouveau single chez Voodoo Rhythm Rds. Comme toujours j’adore ! http://voodoorhythm.ch/
MIGHTY BOMBS sortent leur leur 1er EP 5 titres sur Casbah Rds. Miam Miam !
Le nouvel album de ADIEU GARY COOPER et lui aussi sur Casbah Rds et s’est le pied !
https://casbahrecords.
L’excellent groupe de Power Pop de San Francisco The WELL WISHERS propose en libre téléchargement son disque de reprise ! https://thewellwishers.
Les suédois de RATTANSON balancent leur 1er album chez Open Mind Rds et s’est un régal ! https://www.facebook.com/
Le trio parisiens de MY THINKING FACE balance son nouvel EP et nous plonge en plein dans l’Indie des années 90 et s’est tellement bon ! https://mythinkingface.
Le duo portugais The SUNFLOWERS à sortit son 1er album sur le label frenchy Only Lovers Rds. https://thesunflowersmusic.
Tient un instrumental extrait du 2ème album de DON JOE RODEO COMBO qui n’a que des qualités ! https://www.facebook.com/
Black Gladiator & Slovenly Rds réédite l’album de 1980 de PUKE SPIKE And GUTS ça arrache bien !
