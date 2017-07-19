PODCAST :

VOIX DE GARAGE

N° 444

Mercredi 21 Juin 2017

CHARLIE’S FRONTIER FUNTOWN

En concert : Mercredi 21 Juin : 17h00 : MSSTT (Metal Punk) + 18h00 : COLLAPSE (Metal Rock Instru) + 19h15 : CHARLIE’S FRONTIER FUNTOWN (Stoner metal) + 20h15 : EIGHT SINS (MetalCore), le Mark XIII, rue Lakanal, 17h – 21h30, gratuit. Puis DJ electro

https://www.facebook.com/ events/1901675763436030/

https://madmensstt.bandcamp. com/

https://difymusic.com/collapse

https://cfft.bandcamp.com/

https://eightsins.bandcamp. com/

VUNDABAR

En concert : Mercredi 21 Juin : Tako-Tsubo (Poulpe-core) + Mythomanes (Rock-spyché) + Vlostok (Post-rock, Rock prog) + Vundabar (Garage, Post-punk – Boston) + Chloé-Bâtiment-Russe (Splendeur Atomique) + Shooosh (Krautrock-Grenoble), devant le Bar à l’Ouest, derrière les Halles de Grenoble. Gratuit.

https://www.facebook.com/A- LOuest-Bar-157821324270201/

https://www.youtube.com/watch? v=481UqIiTFv8

http://vundabar.bandcamp.com/

FUN GUN TREATMENT

En concert :Mercredi 21 Juin : FUN GUN TREATMENT (Rock puissant), devant la librairie Harry Morgan, rue à Grenoble

https://www.facebook.com/ Librairie-Harry-Morgan- 433581406823587/

HANX

En concert :Mercredi 21 Juin : HANX (Rock Punk) + WILDSOFA (Indie Rock) + The ROLLING MUPPETS (Metal Punk festif) + HASTRAY (Hard Blues), à l’Ampérage, à Grenoble. 20h. Entrée gratuite.

https://www.facebook.com/ events/1926093870960426/

http://rollingmuppets.free.fr/ videos.html

https://soundcloud.com/hanx- le-groupe

JAGANNATHA

En concert : Jeudi 22 Juin : JAGANNATHA (Psyché Rock) + L’ORCHIDEE COSMIC (One Man Space Jazz Band) + MILKMINT (Rock), à l’Engrenage, 27 rue Jean Prevost, à Grenoble. Prix libre

https://www.facebook.com/ events/264020730735558/

https://lorchideecosmique. bandcamp.com/

https://jagannatha.bandcamp. com/album/jagannatha

https://www.facebook.com/ milkmintband

BOB LOG III

En concert : Jeudi 22 Juin : BOB LOG III (Légende des One Man Band, Usa), à la Brasserie des 3 Becs, à Gigors Et Lauzeron (26). A 19h00

https://boblogiii.bandcamp. com/

ZEKE

En concert : Jeudi 22 Juin : ZEKE (Heavy & Fast Garage R’n’R, Suède) + TA GUEULE (Punk / Speed Rock) + The SCANERS (Punk 77), au Warm Audio, à Décines (69)

https://www.facebook.com/ events/411749069192803/

https://www.facebook.com/ ZekeBand

https://zekeband.bandcamp.com/

https://tagueule1.bandcamp. com/

https://thescaners.bandcamp. com/releases

MATA HARI

En concert :Vendredi 23 Juin : MATA HARI (Garage Psyché) + JAK’S (Garage Post 90), au Farmer, à Lyon

https://www.facebook.com/ events/1818547871807910/

https://soundcloud.com/user- 912186117

https://soundcloud.com/jaks- 903708186

RANK

En concert :Samedi 24 Juin : RANK (Post Punk) + PAT (Rock frenchy but chic) + SPOCK MARLONE SECTION (Funk’n’Soul), à la Espace Culturel René Proby, à Saint Martin d’Heres

https://www.facebook.com/ events/483329975332272/

http://www.scenes-locales.com/ artist/?query=spock

https://www.facebook.com/ patrick.bois.925

https://rank.bandcamp.com/

KINGARGOOLAS

En concert :Samedi 24 Juin : KINGARGOOLAS (Surf Rock, Brésil), au Thunderbird Lounge, à Saint Etienne

https://www.facebook.com/ events/417973991922307/

http://thunderbird42.wixsite. com/tiki/calendar

https://soundcloud.com/ kingargoolas

BRISTOL STINGRAYS

En concert :Dimanche 25 Juin : BRISTOL STINGRAYS (Punk légendes orginel, Uk), au Hard Rock Café, de Lyon

https://www.facebook.com/ events/248927112180003/

https://www.facebook.com/ thebristolstingrays

https://thestingrays.bandcamp. com/

SALEMS POT

En concert :Jeudi 29 Juin : SALEMS POT (Heavy Psyché Doom) + WHÊH (Duo Doom Psyché), au Warm Audio, à Décines (69)

https://www.facebook.com/ events/450736038600749

https://wheh.bandcamp.com/ releases

https://salemspot.bandcamp. com/

DROPKICK MURPHYS

En concert : Lundi 3 Juillet : DROPKICK MURPHYS (Celtic Punk, Usa) + BEACH SLANG (Power Pop Punk, Usa), au Fil, à Saint Etienne

http://www.le-fil.com/

https://www.facebook.com/ events/281186495659516/

http://www.dropkickmurphys. com/

https://beachslang.bandcamp. com/

Nouveautés :

LORD YOUTH le songwriter new yorkais sort une sorte de single de l’été chez BB Island Rds. Indie bricolo bien bien fichu ! https://lordyouth.bandcamp. com/

The JACKETS sortent leur nouveau single chez Voodoo Rhythm Rds. Comme toujours j’adore ! http://voodoorhythm.ch/

MIGHTY BOMBS sortent leur leur 1er EP 5 titres sur Casbah Rds. Miam Miam !

Le nouvel album de ADIEU GARY COOPER et lui aussi sur Casbah Rds et s’est le pied !

https://casbahrecords. bandcamp.com/

L’excellent groupe de Power Pop de San Francisco The WELL WISHERS propose en libre téléchargement son disque de reprise ! https://thewellwishers. bandcamp.com/

Les suédois de RATTANSON balancent leur 1er album chez Open Mind Rds et s’est un régal ! https://www.facebook.com/ rattanson/

Le trio parisiens de MY THINKING FACE balance son nouvel EP et nous plonge en plein dans l’Indie des années 90 et s’est tellement bon ! https://mythinkingface. bandcamp.com/

Le duo portugais The SUNFLOWERS à sortit son 1er album sur le label frenchy Only Lovers Rds. https://thesunflowersmusic. bandcamp.com/

Tient un instrumental extrait du 2ème album de DON JOE RODEO COMBO qui n’a que des qualités ! https://www.facebook.com/ donjoerodeocombo/

Black Gladiator & Slovenly Rds réédite l’album de 1980 de PUKE SPIKE And GUTS ça arrache bien !

https://slovenly.bandcamp.com

