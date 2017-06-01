VOIX DE GARAGE

DECASIA

En concert : Mercredi 24 Mai : DECASIA (Heavy Psyché Rock) + WITCHGROVE (Stoner Occult) + COVER HOOVER (Hard Rock), au Thunderbird Lounge, à Saint Etienne

http://thunderbird42.wixsite. com/tiki/calendar

https://decasia.bandcamp.com/

https://www.facebook.com/ witchgrove/

https://www.facebook.com/ coverhoover/

Et :

Jeudi 25 Mai : DECASIA (Heavy Psyché Rock) + WITCHGROVE (Stoner Occult) + WITHOUT MY SIGNATURE (Stoner), au Dock, à Grenoble

https://www.facebook.com/ events/1236118539770360/

https://withoutmysignature. bandcamp.com/

The LIMINANAS

En concert : Jeudi 25 Mai : Festival Ostara, avec : The LIMINANAS (Pop Psyché) + LAST TRAIN (Rock Indie) + TESS PARK (Indie Rock, Canada) + KORTO (Kraut Rock) + PETER PARKER’S BONES (Duo Blues Groove Garage) + SUNDER (Fuzz Rock) + BREANA BARBARA (Occult Blues, Usa) + ANTON NEWCOMBE DJ Set, à la Salle Armand Bouvard, à Saint Pierre en Faucigny (74)

https://www.facebook.com/ events/248965892218852/

http://www.theliminanas.com/

https://tessparks.bandcamp. com/

https://korto-yo.bandcamp.com/

https://soundcloud.com/let- lab/sets/song-from-the-dirt- floor/

https://lasttrain.bandcamp. com/

https://sunder-france. bandcamp.com/track/cursed-wolf

https://breannabarbara. bandcamp.com/

REVEREND BEAT MAN

En concert : Jeudi 25 Mai : Festival Rencontres Entre Les Mondes, avec : The REVEREND BEAT MAN (One Man band Blues Trash) + L’ORCHESTRE TOUT PUISSANT MARCEL DUCHAMP XXL(Free grooves) + DAMILY (Ovni Malgache Rock World) , à Chabeuil (26)

http://www. associationdeviation.fr

https://otpmd.bandcamp.com/

https://reverendbeatman. bandcamp.com/

The MOLOCHS

En concert : Jeudi 25 Mai : WAND (Garage Psyché Punk, In The Red Rds, Usa) + The MOLOCHS (60’s Beat Pop, Californie), au Marché Gare, à Lyon

http://wandband.info/

https://themolochs.bandcamp. com/

The OMENS

En concert : Jeudi 25 Mai : The OMENS (Psyché Garage Punk, Denver) + CHICKEN WINGS (Primitiv’ R’n’R) + JACOB WILD (One Man Blue Band), au Thunderbird Lounge, à Saint Etienne

http://thunderbird42.wixsite. com/tiki/calendar

https://www.facebook.com/ theomens.hipsvilleusa/

https://jacobwild.bandcamp. com/releases

https://www.reverbnation.com/ theomens

KING BISCUIT

En concert : Vendredi 26 Mai : KING BISCUIT (Indie Blues) + 111 (Rock instinctif), à Krazpek Myzik, à Lyon

https://www.facebook.com/ events/621883341341957/

https://kingbiscuit.bandcamp. com/releases

https://www.facebook.com/ Trio111/

Et :

Samedi 27 Mai : Festival Rencontres Entre Les Mondes, avec : KING BISCUIT (Indie Blues) + PIXVAE (Latin Core) + THE LABRATS BUGBAND (Hip Hop), à Chabeuil (26)

http://www. associationdeviation.fr

KIM SALMON

En concert : Dimanche 28 Mai : RICHMOND SLUTS (Garage Rock, Usa) + KIM SALMON (Légende du Rock australien), au Thunderbird Lounge, à Saint Etienne

http://thunderbird42.wixsite. com/tiki/calendar

https://richmondsluts. bandcamp.com/

http://www.kimsalmon.com.au/ site/

RICHMOND SLUTS Chronique à lire ici : http://voixdegaragegrenoble. blogspot.fr/

En concert : Mercredi 31 Mai : RICHMOND SLUTS (Garage Rock, Usa) + JAK’S (Garage Post 90), au Trokson, à Lyon. Entrée libre. After au Bootlegger avec DJ El Tornado

https://www.facebook.com/ events/547109229011128/?fref= ts

https://richmondsluts. bandcamp.com/

https://soundcloud.com/jaks- 903708186

The DARTS Chronique à lire ici : http://voixdegaragegrenoble. blogspot.fr/

En concert : Lundi 29 Mai : The DARTS (All girls Garage Super Band) + SOULSHAKE DIRTY (R’n’R) + ESCOBAR (Punk Garage), au Thunderbird Lounge, à Saint Etienne

https://www.facebook.com/ events/588994747977625/

https://thedartsus.bandcamp. com/album/the-darts-digital- full-length-album

https://escobartheband. bandcamp.com/

KING DUDE Chronique à lire ici : http://voixdegaragegrenoble. blogspot.fr/

En concert : Mercredi 31 Mai : KING DUDE (Weird Americana, Usa) + Y.BLUES (Heavy Blues), au Brin de Zinc, à Chambéry – Barberaz

https://www.facebook.com/ events/1178505448943046/

http://www.brindezinc.fr

https://kingdude.bandcamp.com/

http://www.yblues.com/

DECIBELLES

En concert : Mercredi 31 Mai : SHELLAC (Maîtres de la Noise, Usa) + DECIBELLES (Indie Rock), à La Coopérative de Mai, à Clermont-Ferrand

http://www.touchandgorecords. com/bands/band.php?id=22

https://decibelles.bandcamp. com/

Et :

Lundi 5 Juin : SHELLAC (Maîtres de la Noise, Usa) + DECIBELLES (Indie Rock), à La Belle Electrique, à Grenoble

http://www.la-belle- electrique.com

https://www.facebook.com/ events/392832481091517/

http://www.touchandgorecords. com/bands/band.php?id=22

https://decibelles.bandcamp. com/

The CURSE

En concert : Samedi 3 Juin : The CURSE (Punk’n’Roll / High Energy R’n’R), au Bouffon de la Taverne, à Genève

http://lebouffondelataverne. tumblr.com/

http://the-curse.se/

AGAINST ME! Chronique à lire ici : http://voixdegaragegrenoble. blogspot.fr/

En concert : Mercredi 7 Juin : The BRONX (Rock Heavy, Usa) + AGAINST ME (Punk Hc Mélo, Usa) + OFF MODELS (Hc Mélo), à La Belle Electrique, à Grenoble

http://www.la-belle- electrique.com

http://www.thebronxxx.com/

http://www.againstme.net/

https://offmodels.bandcamp. com/releases

Nouveautés :

Pour leur nouvel venue en Europe ARCHIE & The BUNKERS sortent un nouveau single excellent chez DIRTY WATER Rds. http://www.dirtywaterrecords. co.uk/

Wahoo quelle bonne idée NINETEEN SOMETHING réédite le 1er EP et le 1er Mini LP de The NOODLES. Quel groupe fantastique ! https://nineteensomething.fr/

La nouvelle sortie de chez DETOUR Rds c’est un moment de l’Histoire du mouvement Mod signé TERRY TONIK et enfin édité comme il faut ! http://shop.detourrecords.co. uk/

GRAHAM DAY & The GAOLERS va voir 2 de ces excellents albums réédités par DAMAGED GOODS Rds. http://www.damagedgoods.co.uk/

En avant 1ère un titre du future disque de KING KONG BLUES à paraitre à la rentrée ! https://orangemacadam. bandcamp.com/album/extrait- prochain-album-king-kong-blues

Le nouvel album de CORRIDOR est pour moi une totale découverte ! Super ! On en reparle vite ! https://corridormtl.bandcamp. com/

Enfin il arrive cet album de JIM JONES & The RIGHTEOUS BROTHERS : il est beau et il est bon ! http://www.righteousmind.co. uk/

Le 1er EP de BIG KIZZ sort ces jours sur TEE PEE Rds et change un peu de ce qu’on entend habituellement sur ce label, eux sont plus R’n’R ! https://teepeerecords.com/

Les TRAVOLTAS sortent en ce moment un nouvel album ça m’a donné envie de replonger dans leur disco où il n’y a rien à jeter ! https://www.facebook.com/ therealtravoltas

On finit en beauté avec le nouvel album de COWBELL, leur meilleur ! Chez DAMAGED GOODS Rds. Chronique à lire ici : http://voixdegaragegrenoble. blogspot.fr/

