DECASIA
En concert : Mercredi 24 Mai : DECASIA (Heavy Psyché Rock) + WITCHGROVE (Stoner Occult) + COVER HOOVER (Hard Rock), au Thunderbird Lounge, à Saint Etienne
Et :
Jeudi 25 Mai : DECASIA (Heavy Psyché Rock) + WITCHGROVE (Stoner Occult) + WITHOUT MY SIGNATURE (Stoner), au Dock, à Grenoble
The LIMINANAS
En concert : Jeudi 25 Mai : Festival Ostara, avec : The LIMINANAS (Pop Psyché) + LAST TRAIN (Rock Indie) + TESS PARK (Indie Rock, Canada) + KORTO (Kraut Rock) + PETER PARKER’S BONES (Duo Blues Groove Garage) + SUNDER (Fuzz Rock) + BREANA BARBARA (Occult Blues, Usa) + ANTON NEWCOMBE DJ Set, à la Salle Armand Bouvard, à Saint Pierre en Faucigny (74)
REVEREND BEAT MAN
En concert : Jeudi 25 Mai : Festival Rencontres Entre Les Mondes, avec : The REVEREND BEAT MAN (One Man band Blues Trash) + L’ORCHESTRE TOUT PUISSANT MARCEL DUCHAMP XXL(Free grooves) + DAMILY (Ovni Malgache Rock World) , à Chabeuil (26)
The MOLOCHS
En concert : Jeudi 25 Mai : WAND (Garage Psyché Punk, In The Red Rds, Usa) + The MOLOCHS (60’s Beat Pop, Californie), au Marché Gare, à Lyon
The OMENS
En concert : Jeudi 25 Mai : The OMENS (Psyché Garage Punk, Denver) + CHICKEN WINGS (Primitiv’ R’n’R) + JACOB WILD (One Man Blue Band), au Thunderbird Lounge, à Saint Etienne
KING BISCUIT
En concert : Vendredi 26 Mai : KING BISCUIT (Indie Blues) + 111 (Rock instinctif), à Krazpek Myzik, à Lyon
Et :
Samedi 27 Mai : Festival Rencontres Entre Les Mondes, avec : KING BISCUIT (Indie Blues) + PIXVAE (Latin Core) + THE LABRATS BUGBAND (Hip Hop), à Chabeuil (26)
KIM SALMON
En concert : Dimanche 28 Mai : RICHMOND SLUTS (Garage Rock, Usa) + KIM SALMON (Légende du Rock australien), au Thunderbird Lounge, à Saint Etienne
RICHMOND SLUTS Chronique à lire ici : http://voixdegaragegrenoble.
En concert : Mercredi 31 Mai : RICHMOND SLUTS (Garage Rock, Usa) + JAK’S (Garage Post 90), au Trokson, à Lyon. Entrée libre. After au Bootlegger avec DJ El Tornado
The DARTS Chronique à lire ici : http://voixdegaragegrenoble.
En concert : Lundi 29 Mai : The DARTS (All girls Garage Super Band) + SOULSHAKE DIRTY (R’n’R) + ESCOBAR (Punk Garage), au Thunderbird Lounge, à Saint Etienne
KING DUDE Chronique à lire ici : http://voixdegaragegrenoble.
En concert : Mercredi 31 Mai : KING DUDE (Weird Americana, Usa) + Y.BLUES (Heavy Blues), au Brin de Zinc, à Chambéry – Barberaz
DECIBELLES
En concert : Mercredi 31 Mai : SHELLAC (Maîtres de la Noise, Usa) + DECIBELLES (Indie Rock), à La Coopérative de Mai, à Clermont-Ferrand
Et :
Lundi 5 Juin : SHELLAC (Maîtres de la Noise, Usa) + DECIBELLES (Indie Rock), à La Belle Electrique, à Grenoble
The CURSE
En concert : Samedi 3 Juin : The CURSE (Punk’n’Roll / High Energy R’n’R), au Bouffon de la Taverne, à Genève
AGAINST ME! Chronique à lire ici : http://voixdegaragegrenoble.
En concert : Mercredi 7 Juin : The BRONX (Rock Heavy, Usa) + AGAINST ME (Punk Hc Mélo, Usa) + OFF MODELS (Hc Mélo), à La Belle Electrique, à Grenoble
Nouveautés :
Pour leur nouvel venue en Europe ARCHIE & The BUNKERS sortent un nouveau single excellent chez DIRTY WATER Rds. http://www.dirtywaterrecords.
Wahoo quelle bonne idée NINETEEN SOMETHING réédite le 1er EP et le 1er Mini LP de The NOODLES. Quel groupe fantastique ! https://nineteensomething.fr/
La nouvelle sortie de chez DETOUR Rds c’est un moment de l’Histoire du mouvement Mod signé TERRY TONIK et enfin édité comme il faut ! http://shop.detourrecords.co.
GRAHAM DAY & The GAOLERS va voir 2 de ces excellents albums réédités par DAMAGED GOODS Rds. http://www.damagedgoods.co.uk/
En avant 1ère un titre du future disque de KING KONG BLUES à paraitre à la rentrée ! https://orangemacadam.
Le nouvel album de CORRIDOR est pour moi une totale découverte ! Super ! On en reparle vite ! https://corridormtl.bandcamp.
Enfin il arrive cet album de JIM JONES & The RIGHTEOUS BROTHERS : il est beau et il est bon ! http://www.righteousmind.co.
Le 1er EP de BIG KIZZ sort ces jours sur TEE PEE Rds et change un peu de ce qu’on entend habituellement sur ce label, eux sont plus R’n’R ! https://teepeerecords.com/
Les TRAVOLTAS sortent en ce moment un nouvel album ça m’a donné envie de replonger dans leur disco où il n’y a rien à jeter ! https://www.facebook.com/
On finit en beauté avec le nouvel album de COWBELL, leur meilleur ! Chez DAMAGED GOODS Rds. Chronique à lire ici : http://voixdegaragegrenoble.
