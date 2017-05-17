Rockology

Playlist ‘ La scène Punk Powerpop de Los Angelès entre1978 et 1982 ‘

1-The Motels: So LA

2- The Low Numbers: Hotel Chamberlain

3-The 20/20:Yellows pills

4-The Plimsouls ; Making time (Live at LA)

5-X:LosAngelès ( Dangerhouse version)

6-The Pop: Panic

7-The Dils :Mr Big/

8-Eyes:Taqn /

9-The Weirdos: We got the neutrol bomb

10-The Zeros, : Wild week end

11-The germs: Lexicon evil/

12-The bags: survive/

13- The dickies ( I’m stuck in pagoda) with tricia toyota

14-the gogo’s: can’t stop the world

Bonne écoute sur campusgrenoble.org