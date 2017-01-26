Rockology
Genèse d’un chef d’oeuvre de L’américana – Powerpop des 90’s « Teenage symphony to god de Velvet Crush »
1 Dan Rico Endless love
2- The Velvet Crush: faster day
3- Orange humble band : Anyway you want it
4-The Velvet Crush: don’t you sleep away from me
5- Gene Clark: The Virgin/
6- -the Textones: It’s okay
7-The Velvet Crush: Not standing down/
8-The Velvet Crush: this live is killing me/
9- Chris Stamey & Whiskeytown: 14 shades of green/
10-The Velvet Crush; Atmosphere
11: Teenage fanclub: your love is the place i came from/
12- Wilco Elt
Bonne écoute sur campusgrenoble.org