Playlist » Escapade Californienne »:1- Buckingham & Nicks: Crying in the night2- Dan Folgerberg: Below the surface3- Long Branch Pennywhistle: Don’t Talk Now4- Shiloh: god’s Where you find him5- Gene Clark:From a silver phial /6-Terry Dolan: See what you love can do7-Thomas jefferson kaye L A8-Thomas jefferson kaye: Learning how to fly9 – Jimmy Spheeris : Keeper of the canyon10 – Jimmy Spheeris: Bayou eyes11 – Pan: Dancing to the band