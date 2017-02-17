Rockology
Playlist » Escapade Californienne »:
1- Buckingham & Nicks: Crying in the night
2- Dan Folgerberg: Below the surface
3- Long Branch Pennywhistle: Don’t Talk Now
4- Shiloh: god’s Where you find him
5- Gene Clark:From a silver phial /
6-Terry Dolan: See what you love can do
7-Thomas jefferson kaye L A
8-Thomas jefferson kaye: Learning how to fly
9 – Jimmy Spheeris : Keeper of the canyon
10 – Jimmy Spheeris: Bayou eyes
11 – Pan: Dancing to the band
Bonne écoute sur campusgrenoble.org