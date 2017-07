…..ETR TAKES IN A BAR FOR THE LAST INTERVIEW OF THE SEASON – BERTRAND TAPPAZ OF VOIX de GARAGE TALKS UP MUSIC IN THE CITY – WE TALK LIVE MUSIC, CONCERTS, 1,000 BANDS IN GRENOBLE – SO LOTS OF VARIETY – SOMETHING FOR EVERYONE – HAVE A WONDERFUL SUMMER – READ LOTS OF BOOKS, SEE LOTS OF FILMS, & DON’T FORGET THE MUSIC, SWEET MUSIC – THANKS TO RADIO CAMPUS GRENOBLE FOR HAVING ETR ON THE AIRWAVES…..