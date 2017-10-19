VOIX DE GARAGE

N° 459

Mercredi 18 Octobre 2017

19h30 sur

RADIO CAMPUS GRENOBLE 90.8

Et en direct sur :

http://campusgrenoble.org

FOUR BY ART les italiens reviennent 30 ans après avec un album excellent ! LE disque du mois pour Voix de Garage ! Chronique à lire ici : http://voixdegaragegrenoble.blogspot.fr/

LEADFINGER

ASPHALT TUAREGS Chronique à lire ici : http://voixdegaragegrenoble.blogspot.fr/

En concert : Mercredi 18 Octobre : LEADFINGER (Super band Australian Rock) + ASPHALT TUAREGS (Rock, Le Havre Style), à La Makno, 4 place des Volontaires, à Genève https://www.facebook.com/events/347777515668698/

https://www.facebook.com/lamakhno/

https://www.facebook.com/LeadfingerOz/

Et :

Jeudi 19 Octobre : LEADFINGER (Super band Australian Rock) + ASPHALT TUAREGS (Rock, Le Havre Style), Le Chicago, à Annecy https://www.facebook.com/Bar-Le-Chicago-1037009532976567/

https://asphalttuaregs.bandcamp.com/

https://www.facebook.com/LeadfingerOz/

https://leadfinger.bandcamp.com/

Et :

Vendredi 20 Octobre : LE HAVRE ALL STARS (Suepr-band) + ASPHALT TUAREGS (Rock, Le Havre Style), aux Abattoirs à Bourgoin Jallieu https://www.facebook.com/events/726299610890402/

https://asphalttuaregs.bandcamp.com/

MIGHTY BOMBS Chronique à lire ici : http://voixdegaragegrenoble.blogspot.fr/

En concert : Jeudi 19 Octobre : Les 10 ans du Mistral, avec : FLAT WORMS (Indie Punk, Californie) + MIGHTY BOMBS (Punk Rock Garage) + THE WILD ZOMBIES (Voodoo Trash Blues, To Loose) + Dj : El Cannibal, au Mistral Palce, à Valencehttps://www.facebook.com/events/144622386140758/

https://www.facebook.com/mistralpalacevalence

https://volarrecords.bandcamp.com/album/flat-worms-red-hot-sand-debut-7-ep

https://www.facebook.com/thewildzombies/

Et :

Vendredi 20 Octobre : MIGHTY BOMBS (Garage Punk) + The REACTION (Street Punk Power Pop), au Bar des Tilleuls, à Annecy

https://www.facebook.com/pages/Bistro-Des-Tilleuls/132550683555536

https://thereactionrocks.bandcamp.com/

Et :

Samedi 21 Octobre : MIGHTY BOMBS (Garage Punk) + The BRAND NEW MEN (Garage), au Trokson, à Lyon. Entrée libre.

https://www.facebook.com/events/823974771101017/

https://mightybombs.bandcamp.com/

https://www.facebook.com/wearethebrandnewmen/

Et :

Dimanche 22 Octobre : HARD-ONS (Légendes Rock Punk, Australien) + NOT SCIENTISTS (Pop Punk / HC Melo) + MIGHTY BOMBS (Garage Punk), à l’Usine, à Genève

https://www.facebook.com/events/1635232093206656/

https://www.facebook.com/hardons/

https://notscientists.bandcamp.com/

https://mightybombs.bandcamp.com/

The VOLCANICS Chronique à lire ici : http://voixdegaragegrenoble.blogspot.fr/

En concert : Jeudi 19 Octobre : The VOLCANICS (Explosive Garage R’n’R, Australie) + HORSEBITES (Power Pop), au Thunderbird Lounge, à Saint Etienne https://www.facebook.com/events/1397278960348630/

https://thevolcanics.bandcamp.com/

https://www.facebook.com/HorsebitesBand/

GENERAL CLUSTER

En concert : Jeudi 19 Octobre : GENERAL CLUSTER (Stoner) + GOATFATHER (Heavy Stoner) + BURDEN DOWN (Grunge), au Hard Rock Café, à Lyon https://www.facebook.com/HRCLyon/

https://generalclustercrew.bandcamp.com/

https://goatfather.bandcamp.com/

http://burdendown.fr/

OH! TIGER MOUNTAIN

En concert :

Et :

Samedi 21 Octobre : OH! TIGER MOUNTAIN (Soul Surf Pop Glam), au Poulpe, à Reignier (74)

https://www.facebook.com/poulpeinvasion

https://ohtigermountain.bandcamp.com/

CANNIBALE

VILLEJUIF UNDERGROUND

En concert : Vendredi 20 Octobre : Soirée Born Bad Rds, avec : CANNIBALE (Exotica Garage Rock) + VILLEJUIF UNDERGROUND (Pop), à La Bobine, à Grenoble

https://www.facebook.com/events/133670237232542/

http://shop.bornbadrecords.net/album/no-mercy-for-love

http://shop.bornbadrecords.net/track/can-you-vote-for-me

The LONELY DOGS Chronique à lire ici : http://voixdegaragegrenoble.blogspot.fr/

En concert : Samedi 21 Octobre : The LONELY DOGS (Rock with guitars & class), chez Disc’Art, place de la Fontaine couverte, à Romans Sur Isère, dans le cadre de la Braderie En Mode Vintage. 19H30

https://www.facebook.com/events/168929350364995/

https://www.facebook.com/events/1382230888541387/

https://thelonelydogs.bandcamp.com/

HARD-ONS

En concert : Samedi 21 Octobre : Les 10 ans du Mistral, avec : HARD-ONS (Légendes Rock Punk, Australien) + NOT SCIENTISTS (Pop Punk / HC Melo), au Mistral Palace, à Valence

https://www.facebook.com/events/101495540479930/

https://www.facebook.com/hardons/

https://notscientists.bandcamp.com/

Et :

Dimanche 22 Octobre : HARD-ONS (Légendes Rock Punk, Australien) + NOT SCIENTISTS (Pop Punk / HC Melo) + MIGHTY BOMBS (Garage Punk), à l’Usine, à Genève

https://www.facebook.com/events/1635232093206656/

The SCREAMIN’ MONKEYS

En concert : Samedi 21 Octobre : STRUNK (Punk Rock) + The SCREAMIN’ MONKEYS (Garage Punk), au Bouffon de la Taverne, à Genève

https://www.facebook.com/events/1425561734158753/

https://screaminmonkeys.bandcamp.com/

https://www.facebook.com/4strunk/

ARROWS OF LOVE

En concert : Mardi 24 Octobre : ARROWS OF LOVE (Londres) + MONOTROPHY (Noise Kraut Post truc), au Sonic, à Lyon https://www.facebook.com/events/117418468950147/

https://arrowsoflove.bandcamp.com/

https://monotrophy.bandcamp.com/releases

The DREAM SYNDICATE

En concert : Mardi 24 Octobre : The DREAM SYNDICATE (Indie Psyché legends, Usa), au Centre FGO-Barbara, à Paris

http://www.fgo-barbara.fr/programmation/agenda/the-dream-syndicate-599

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=cv2nK0X8pCM&feature=youtu.be

Nouveautés :

MIRROR QUEEN sortiront leur nouvel album sur TEE PEE Rds le 28 octobre vous aimez le Hard Rock / Heavy / Stoner, ce disque est pour vous ! https://teepeerecords.com/

The JACK ART BAND avec leur 1er album ils appellent ça du classic Rock (moi du Rock éternel) tout ce qui compte se sont les excellentes chansons ! https://thejackartband.com/live

MEAN MOTOR SCOOTER avec leur 1er album sur DIRTY WATER Rds. Du tout bon, ça vient de sortir on en reparle très vite ! https://meanmotorscootersounds.bandcamp.com/

ACID BABY JESUS eux sortent leur nouvel album sur FUZZ CLUB Rds, comme toujours avec les grecs c’est du tout tout bon ! https://fuzzclub.com/products/acid-baby-jesus-lilac-days

Et on finit par une avant-première avec 2 extraits du 1er album de VAST ASTEROID Heavy Spacegaze. Le trio de Los Angeles à sortir le 17 novembre https://vastasteroid.bandcamp.com/

