VOIX DE GARAGE
N° 457
Mercredi 4 Octobre 2017
19h30
RADIO CAMPUS GRENOBLE 90.8
Et en direct sur :
FOUR BY ART les italiens reviennent 30 ans après avec un album excellent ! LE disque du mois pour Voix de Garage ! Chronique à lire ici : http://voixdegaragegrenoble.blogspot.fr/
CHEAP STAR Chronique à lire ici : http://voixdegaragegrenoble.blogspot.fr/
En concert : Mercredi 4 Octobre : CHEAP STAR (Power Pop soyeuse) + The CATS NEVER SLEEP (Indie Garage Psyché Pop, Suisse), au Brise-Glace, à Annecy. Gratuit.
https://www.facebook.com/events/1519124221477254/
https://lepopclubrecords.bandcamp.com/album/pcr019-massage-lp
http://cheapstar1.bandcamp.com/
HOUSE OF BROKEN PROMISES
En concert : Mercredi 4 Octobre : HOUSE OF BROKEN PROMISES (Stoner, Usa) + MONOLITH (Psyché Stoner, Italie) + BLACK BONE (), au Brin de Zinc, à Chambéry – Barberaz
https://www.facebook.com/events/1956202094634885/
http://www.heavypsychsounds.com/
http://monolith3.bandcamp.com/album/louder
https://soundcloud.com/houseofbrokenpromises/blister-promo
ORDURES IONIQUES
En concert : Jeudi 5 Octobre : LES ORDURES IONIQUES (Punk, Quebec) + TOTAL DEZORDRE (Street Punk rouge & noir) + STILLBORN SLAVE (Metal) + CRAWFORD(Cindy Punk), à l’Engrenage, 27 rue Jean Prevost, à Grenoble. Prix libre. Prix libre.
https://www.facebook.com/events/777640125749528/
https://stillbornslave.bandcamp.com/
https://www.facebook.com/crawfordofficial/
Et :
Vendredi 6 Octobre : ORDURES IONIQUES (Street Punk, Quebec) + TOTAL DEZORDRE (Punk Street Punk), au Bar chez Gueg, à Ugine (73)
https://www.facebook.com/BAR-CHEZ-GUEG-1142396245835503/
https://lesorduresioniques.bandcamp.com/
https://totaldezordrepunk.bandcamp.com/album/premier-ep
The SORE LOSERS
En concert : Jeudi 5 Octobre : LES WAMPAS (Rock Punk) + The SORE LOSERS (Indie Garage Stoner Blues, Belgique), à La Belle Electrique, à Grenoble
https://www.facebook.com/events/225035084668786/
https://www.facebook.com/LesWampasVousAiment/
Et :
Vendredi 6 Octobre : The LORDS OF ALTAMONT (Heavy Garage, Usa) + The SORE LOSER S (Indie Garage Stoner Blues, Belgique), au Brise-Glace, à Annecy.
https://www.facebook.com/events/1920256841545659/
https://www.facebook.com/LordsOfAltamont/
SLIFT
En concert : Vendredi 6 Octobre : SLIFT (Garage Fuzz Psyché), au Poulpe, à Reignier (74)
https://www.facebook.com/events/136249763648284/
https://slift.bandcamp.com/album/space-is-the-key-ep
CANNIBALE
En concert : Vendredi 6 Octobre : CANNIBALE (Exotica Garage Rock, Born Bad Rds) + TROPICAL HORSES (Psyché Dark Noise), au Marché Gare, à Lyon
http://www.marchegare.fr/agenda/cannibale-tropical-horses
https://www.facebook.com/events/1928460277365494/
http://soundcloud.com/tropicalhorses
Et :
Vendredi 20 Octobre : Soirée Born Bad Rds, avec : CANNIBALE (Exotica Garage Rock) + VILLEJUIF UNDERGROUND (Pop), à La Bobine, à Grenoble
https://www.facebook.com/events/133670237232542/
https://cannibale.bandcamp.com/releases
https://sdzrecords.bandcamp.com/album/le-villejuif-underground
DEMON VENDETTA
En concert : Vendredi 6 Octobre : The REBELS OF TIJUANA (60’s Yéyé Pop) + VIC DU MONT (ChrisCockrell, ex Kyuss) + DEMON VENDETA (Surf Punk), au Bouffon de la Taverne, à Genève
https://www.facebook.com/events/1620330751364713/
https://vicdumontemusic.wordpress.com/
https://soundcloud.com/user-961345203/cause-of-it-all
https://demonvendetta.bandcamp.com/
http://mx3.ch/therebelsoftijuana
The LORDS OF ALTAMOND
En concert : Samedi 7 Octobre : The LORDS OF ALTAMOND (Heavy Garage Rock, Usa) + The EXPERIMENTAL TROPIC BLUES BAND (Rock’n’Roll, Belgique), aux Abattoirs à Bourgoin Jallieu
http://www.lesabattoirs.fr/2017/10/07/the-lords-of-the-altamont-the-experimental-tropic-blues-band/
https://www.facebook.com/LordsOfAltamont/
https://thelordsofaltamont.bandcamp.com/
http://www.tropicbluesband.com/
OFF MODELS
En concert : Samedi 7 Octobre : X-TV (Folk) + OFF MODELS (Pop Punk Street Punk) + DECIBELLE (Indie Rock Noisy) + diffusion du documentaire DIESEL + expo sur le Making Off du film, truck food…, à La Cordonnerie, à Romans sur Isère
https://www.facebook.com/events/114808509190766/
http://www.citemusique-romans.com/
https://www.facebook.com/decibellesband/
https://offmodels.bandcamp.com/releases
The DISCUSSION
En concert : Dimanche 8 Octobre : The DISCUSSION (Nouveau groupe de Laura Pleasants ex Kylesa, Post Punk Psyché Goth Rock, Usa) + L’ORCHIDée COSMIQUE (One Man Fuzz Space Rock), au Farmer, à Lyon
https://www.facebook.com/events/1179851712161155/
https://thediscussionofficialpage.bandcamp.com/releases
https://lorchideecosmique.bandcamp.com/
LISISTRATA
En concert : Mercredi 11 Octobre : LYSISTRATA (Post Rock Noise Pop) + LAST TRAIN (Rock) + CLEMENT BAZIN (Musique electronique euphorique) + EDDY DE PRETTO (Chanson), au Ninkasi, à Lyon
https://www.facebook.com/events/744599179042175/
https://www.facebook.com/lasttrainofficial/
https://lysistrata.bandcamp.com/
FAI BABA
En concert : Jeudi 12 Octobre : FAÏ BABA (Psyché Pop) + The WOW SIGNAL (Psyché Rock), au Brise-Glace, à Annecy
http://www.le-brise-glace.com/evenement/fai-baba/
https://thewowsignalband.bandcamp.com/releases
Et :
Vendredi 13 Octobre : Casbah Records Night, avec : FAÏ BABA (Psyché Pop) + DUCK DUCK GREY DUCK (Weird Surf / Rock Garage) + ADIEU GARY COOPER (Pop Indie 60’s), au Marché Gare, à Lyon
http://www.marchegare.fr/agenda/casbah-records-night-131017
http://www.casbah-records.com/
https://duckduckgreyduck.bandcamp.com/
https://casbahrecords.bandcamp.com/album/outsiders
Et :
Mercredi 13 Décembre : FAÏ BABA (Psyché Pop, Suisse) + GRACE LEE (Indie Folk Pop), à La Bobine, à Grenoble
http://www.labobine.net/page-evenement/fa-baba-grace-lee
https://gracelee.bandcamp.com/releases
QUAI D’ORSAY
En concert : Vendredi 13 Octobre : QUAI D’ORSAY (Rock Pop à l’anglaise) + HOLY TWO (Rock Pop Electro), à La Source, à Fontaine.
https://www.difymusic.com/quai-d-orsay
https://soundcloud.com/holytwomusic
Nouveautés :
Quelle merveille ce 2ème album de MAGIC & NAKED. De la Pop comme on aime en entendre de tout temps ! Chronique à lire ici : http://voixdegaragegrenoble.blogspot.fr/
Le nouvel album des SEEDS OF MARY sortira le 20 octobre sur Klonosphere et c’est une bonne nouvelle pour ceux qui aiment le Grunge ! https://www.facebook.com/SeedsOfMary/
Le fils de The DARTS reviennent avec un véritable album, elles musclent leur jeu sur ce disque un peu moins Pop Power et plus guitares ! Chronique à lire ici : http://voixdegaragegrenoble.blogspot.fr/
Le duo The DAYOFFS balancent un 1er album qui est une merveille de Power Pop 90’s ! C’est brillant !
Chronique à lire ici : http://voixdegaragegrenoble.blogspot.fr/
SERPENT avec un titre extrait de la compil Super Apes 50 : j’aime toujours autant ce qu’ils font ! Indie Rock avec une personnalité forte ! https://superapeslabel.bandcamp.com/
Et on finit avec 2 titres du 3ème album de JAMIE 4 PRESIDENT qui mélange mélodies ultra Pop et Pop Punk allégé ! Chronique à lire ici : http://voixdegaragegrenoble.blogspot.fr/
