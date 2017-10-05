VOIX DE GARAGE

N° 457

Mercredi 4 Octobre 2017

19h30 sur

RADIO CAMPUS GRENOBLE 90.8

Et en direct sur :

http://campusgrenoble.org

FOUR BY ART les italiens reviennent 30 ans après avec un album excellent ! LE disque du mois pour Voix de Garage ! Chronique à lire ici : http://voixdegaragegrenoble.blogspot.fr/

CHEAP STAR Chronique à lire ici : http://voixdegaragegrenoble.blogspot.fr/

En concert : Mercredi 4 Octobre : CHEAP STAR (Power Pop soyeuse) + The CATS NEVER SLEEP (Indie Garage Psyché Pop, Suisse), au Brise-Glace, à Annecy. Gratuit.

https://www.facebook.com/events/1519124221477254/

https://lepopclubrecords.bandcamp.com/album/pcr019-massage-lp

http://cheapstar1.bandcamp.com/

HOUSE OF BROKEN PROMISES

En concert : Mercredi 4 Octobre : HOUSE OF BROKEN PROMISES (Stoner, Usa) + MONOLITH (Psyché Stoner, Italie) + BLACK BONE (), au Brin de Zinc, à Chambéry – Barberaz

https://www.facebook.com/events/1956202094634885/

http://www.heavypsychsounds.com/

http://monolith3.bandcamp.com/album/louder

https://soundcloud.com/houseofbrokenpromises/blister-promo

ORDURES IONIQUES

En concert : Jeudi 5 Octobre : LES ORDURES IONIQUES (Punk, Quebec) + TOTAL DEZORDRE (Street Punk rouge & noir) + STILLBORN SLAVE (Metal) + CRAWFORD(Cindy Punk), à l’Engrenage, 27 rue Jean Prevost, à Grenoble. Prix libre. Prix libre.

https://www.facebook.com/events/777640125749528/

https://stillbornslave.bandcamp.com/

https://www.facebook.com/crawfordofficial/

Et :

Vendredi 6 Octobre : ORDURES IONIQUES (Street Punk, Quebec) + TOTAL DEZORDRE (Punk Street Punk), au Bar chez Gueg, à Ugine (73)

https://www.facebook.com/BAR-CHEZ-GUEG-1142396245835503/

https://lesorduresioniques.bandcamp.com/

https://totaldezordrepunk.bandcamp.com/album/premier-ep

The SORE LOSERS

En concert : Jeudi 5 Octobre : LES WAMPAS (Rock Punk) + The SORE LOSERS (Indie Garage Stoner Blues, Belgique), à La Belle Electrique, à Grenoble

https://www.facebook.com/events/225035084668786/

https://www.facebook.com/LesWampasVousAiment/

http://thesorelosers.com/

Et :

Vendredi 6 Octobre : The LORDS OF ALTAMONT (Heavy Garage, Usa) + The SORE LOSER S (Indie Garage Stoner Blues, Belgique), au Brise-Glace, à Annecy.

https://www.facebook.com/events/1920256841545659/

http://lordsofaltamont.com/

https://www.facebook.com/LordsOfAltamont/

SLIFT

En concert : Vendredi 6 Octobre : SLIFT (Garage Fuzz Psyché), au Poulpe, à Reignier (74)

https://www.facebook.com/events/136249763648284/

https://slift.bandcamp.com/album/space-is-the-key-ep

CANNIBALE

En concert : Vendredi 6 Octobre : CANNIBALE (Exotica Garage Rock, Born Bad Rds) + TROPICAL HORSES (Psyché Dark Noise), au Marché Gare, à Lyon

http://www.marchegare.fr/agenda/cannibale-tropical-horses

https://www.facebook.com/events/1928460277365494/

http://soundcloud.com/tropicalhorses

Et :

Vendredi 20 Octobre : Soirée Born Bad Rds, avec : CANNIBALE (Exotica Garage Rock) + VILLEJUIF UNDERGROUND (Pop), à La Bobine, à Grenoble

https://www.facebook.com/events/133670237232542/

https://cannibale.bandcamp.com/releases

https://sdzrecords.bandcamp.com/album/le-villejuif-underground

DEMON VENDETTA

En concert : Vendredi 6 Octobre : The REBELS OF TIJUANA (60’s Yéyé Pop) + VIC DU MONT (ChrisCockrell, ex Kyuss) + DEMON VENDETA (Surf Punk), au Bouffon de la Taverne, à Genève

https://www.facebook.com/events/1620330751364713/

https://vicdumontemusic.wordpress.com/

https://soundcloud.com/user-961345203/cause-of-it-all

https://demonvendetta.bandcamp.com/

http://mx3.ch/therebelsoftijuana

The LORDS OF ALTAMOND

En concert : Samedi 7 Octobre : The LORDS OF ALTAMOND (Heavy Garage Rock, Usa) + The EXPERIMENTAL TROPIC BLUES BAND (Rock’n’Roll, Belgique), aux Abattoirs à Bourgoin Jallieu

http://www.lesabattoirs.fr/2017/10/07/the-lords-of-the-altamont-the-experimental-tropic-blues-band/

http://lordsofaltamont.com/

https://www.facebook.com/LordsOfAltamont/

https://thelordsofaltamont.bandcamp.com/

http://www.tropicbluesband.com/

OFF MODELS

En concert : Samedi 7 Octobre : X-TV (Folk) + OFF MODELS (Pop Punk Street Punk) + DECIBELLE (Indie Rock Noisy) + diffusion du documentaire DIESEL + expo sur le Making Off du film, truck food…, à La Cordonnerie, à Romans sur Isère

https://www.facebook.com/events/114808509190766/

http://www.citemusique-romans.com/

https://www.facebook.com/decibellesband/

https://offmodels.bandcamp.com/releases

The DISCUSSION

En concert : Dimanche 8 Octobre : The DISCUSSION (Nouveau groupe de Laura Pleasants ex Kylesa, Post Punk Psyché Goth Rock, Usa) + L’ORCHIDée COSMIQUE (One Man Fuzz Space Rock), au Farmer, à Lyon

https://www.facebook.com/events/1179851712161155/

https://thediscussionofficialpage.bandcamp.com/releases

https://lorchideecosmique.bandcamp.com/

LISISTRATA

En concert : Mercredi 11 Octobre : LYSISTRATA (Post Rock Noise Pop) + LAST TRAIN (Rock) + CLEMENT BAZIN (Musique electronique euphorique) + EDDY DE PRETTO (Chanson), au Ninkasi, à Lyon

https://www.facebook.com/events/744599179042175/

http://lysistrataband.com/

https://www.facebook.com/lasttrainofficial/

https://lysistrata.bandcamp.com/

FAI BABA

En concert : Jeudi 12 Octobre : FAÏ BABA (Psyché Pop) + The WOW SIGNAL (Psyché Rock), au Brise-Glace, à Annecy

http://www.le-brise-glace.com/evenement/fai-baba/

https://thewowsignalband.bandcamp.com/releases

Et :

Vendredi 13 Octobre : Casbah Records Night, avec : FAÏ BABA (Psyché Pop) + DUCK DUCK GREY DUCK (Weird Surf / Rock Garage) + ADIEU GARY COOPER (Pop Indie 60’s), au Marché Gare, à Lyon

http://www.marchegare.fr/agenda/casbah-records-night-131017

http://www.casbah-records.com/

https://duckduckgreyduck.bandcamp.com/

https://casbahrecords.bandcamp.com/album/outsiders

Et :

Mercredi 13 Décembre : FAÏ BABA (Psyché Pop, Suisse) + GRACE LEE (Indie Folk Pop), à La Bobine, à Grenoble

http://www.labobine.net/page-evenement/fa-baba-grace-lee

https://gracelee.bandcamp.com/releases

QUAI D’ORSAY

En concert : Vendredi 13 Octobre : QUAI D’ORSAY (Rock Pop à l’anglaise) + HOLY TWO (Rock Pop Electro), à La Source, à Fontaine.

http://lasource-fontaine.fr/

https://www.difymusic.com/quai-d-orsay

https://soundcloud.com/holytwomusic

Nouveautés :

Quelle merveille ce 2ème album de MAGIC & NAKED. De la Pop comme on aime en entendre de tout temps ! Chronique à lire ici : http://voixdegaragegrenoble.blogspot.fr/

Le nouvel album des SEEDS OF MARY sortira le 20 octobre sur Klonosphere et c’est une bonne nouvelle pour ceux qui aiment le Grunge ! https://www.facebook.com/SeedsOfMary/

Le fils de The DARTS reviennent avec un véritable album, elles musclent leur jeu sur ce disque un peu moins Pop Power et plus guitares ! Chronique à lire ici : http://voixdegaragegrenoble.blogspot.fr/

Le duo The DAYOFFS balancent un 1er album qui est une merveille de Power Pop 90’s ! C’est brillant !

Chronique à lire ici : http://voixdegaragegrenoble.blogspot.fr/

SERPENT avec un titre extrait de la compil Super Apes 50 : j’aime toujours autant ce qu’ils font ! Indie Rock avec une personnalité forte ! https://superapeslabel.bandcamp.com/

Et on finit avec 2 titres du 3ème album de JAMIE 4 PRESIDENT qui mélange mélodies ultra Pop et Pop Punk allégé ! Chronique à lire ici : http://voixdegaragegrenoble.blogspot.fr/

