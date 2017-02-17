VOIX DE GARAGE
Mercredi 15 Février
19h30 sur
RADIO CAMPUS GRENOBLE 90.8
Et en direct sur :
SMUTT Chronique à lire ici : http://voixdegaragegrenoble.bl
En concert : Jeudi 16 Février : SMUTT (Punk Rock) + STUMBLING PINS (Punk Rock mélo), à L’Engrenage, 27 rue Jean Prevost, à Grenoble. Prix libre.
https://www.facebook.com/event
https://www.facebook.com/engre
https://stumblingpins.bandcamp
Et :
Vendredi 24 Février : SMUTT (Punk Garage Punk) + LE REPARATEUR (Punk), à l’Alterlocal, à Cran Gevrier (Annecy)
https://www.facebook.com/event
Et :
Samedi 25 Février : SMUTT (Punk Garage Punk) + ALAWANEGAINE (Punk Rock) + LE REPARATEUR (Punk), au Brin de Zinc, à Chambéry – Barberaz
https://www.facebook.com/event
https://alawanegaine.bandcamp.
https://lereparateur.bandcamp.
LOVESICK
En concert : Jeudi 16 Février : LOVESICK (Pub Rock) + The HANKIES (Indie Rock) + PRICKS THEORY (Alt Rock), à l’Ampérage, à Grenoble
https://www.facebook.com/event
https://soundcloud.com/the-han
https://soundcloud.com/lovesic
https://www.facebook.com/prick
SHORT DAYS
En concert : Jeudi 16 Février : SHORT DAYS (Punk) + BARREN (Anarcho Punk) + KING’S QUEER (Electro Post Punk) + LES PROFS DE SKIDS (Surf) + FUTURs MORTS(Ambiant), au Roxy Cooper, 21 rue Bouchayer, à Grenoble. 19h30 repas végan. 20h30 concert. Prix libre.
http://xx.futur.s.mort.s.xx.fr
https://moncul.bandcamp.com/al
https://kingsqueer.bandcamp.co
Et :
Vendredi 17 Février : SHORT DAYS (Punk) + BARREN (Anarcho Punk), au Bar des Capucins, à Lyon
https://shortdays.bandcamp.com
JAMES LEG Chronique à lire ici : http://voixdegaragegrenoble.bl
En concert : Jeudi 16 Février : JAMES LEG (Garage Groove excellent et intense, Usa) + LAST MINUTE PANIC (Blues Punk), à l’Usine, à Genève
https://www.facebook.com/lastm
Et :
Vendredi 17 Février : JAMES LEG (Garage Groove excellent et intense, Usa) + MOONRITE (Dark Pop Psyché duo), au Sonic, à Lyon
http://www.reverbnation.com/ja
https://lengeance.bandcamp.com
https://moonrite.bandcamp.com/
Et :
Mardi 21 Février : JAMES LEG (Garage Groove excellent et intense, Usa) + CHEAP WINE (Heavy Psyché Blues), au Raymond Bar, à Clermont Ferrand
https://www.facebook.com/event
https://cheapwinetheband.bandc
Et :
Jeudi 23 Février : JAMES LEG (Garage Groove excellent et intense, Usa) + The NORMA JEAN BAKER’S UNDERWEARS (Noisy Garage), au Mistral Palace, à Valence
https://www.facebook.com/event
http://www.reverbnation.com/ja
https://lengeance.bandcamp.com
https://www.facebook.com/pg/th
BRACE BRACE Chronique à lire ici : http://voixdegaragegrenoble.bl
En concert : Jeudi 16 Février : I LOVE MY NEIGHBOURS (Indie Pop) + BRACE BRACE (Indie Garage Rock), au Brin de Zinc, à Chambéry – Barberaz
https://www.facebook.com/ilove
https://howlinbananarecords.ba
POGO CAR CRASH CONTROL
En concert : Vendredi 17 Février : Festival Hors-Pistes, avec : POGO CAR CRASH CONTROL (Indie Punk), au Bistrot des Tilleuls, 13 chemin de la prairie, à Annecy
https://www.facebook.com/event
https://www.facebook.com/Bistr
https://www.facebook.com/pogoc
Et :
Vendredi 10 Mars : POGO CAR CRASH CONTROL (Indie Punk) + The PADLOCKS (Pop Punk), au Mistral Palace à Valence
http://pogocarcrashcontrol.com
Et :
Samedi 11 Mars : The CHAINSAW BLUES CHAINSAW (Duo Blues Trash) + POGO CAR CRASH CONTROL (Indie Punk) + GENERAL CLUSTER (Stoner) + JULIE BALLY (Grunge) + CHARLIE’S FRONTIER FUN TOWN (Stoner Metal), à La Bifurk, à Grenoble
https://www.facebook.com/event
https://thechainsawbluescowboy
https://soundcloud.com/general
http://juliebally.wixsite.com/
OWUN
En concert : Samedi 18 Février : Double release party, avec : OWUN (Noise) + LYNHOOD (Ambient Voice & bass), au 102, rue d’Alembert, à Grenoble. 19h30 repas végé. 20h30 concert
https://www.facebook.com/event
https://www.facebook.com/rffrs
https://lynhood.bandcamp.com/r
Et :
Dimanche 19 Février : OWUN (Noise) + LYNHOOD (Ambient Voice & bass) + JUBILé (Duo Noise Rock), à La Tannière, à Saint Etienne
https://www.facebook.com/event
https://www.facebook.com/latan
https://moncul.bandcamp.com/al
Et :
Lundi 20 Février : OWUN (Noise) + LYNHOOD (Ambient Voice & bass) + JUBILé (Duo Noise Rock), à Urgence Disk, place des Volontaires, à Genève
https://www.facebook.com/pg/UR
LES BEBERTS
En concert : Samedi 18 Février : LES BEBERTS (Garage Rock’n’Roll) + The REBELS OF TIJUANA (French Pop) + CATS NEVER SLEEP (Vernissage album, Psyché Prog Pop), au Bouffon de la Taverne, à Genève
https://lesbeberts.bandcamp.co
https://soundcloud.com/lepopcl
https://soundcloud.com/the-cat
The SLOW SLUSHY BOYS
En concert : Samedi 18 Février : The SLOW SLUSHY BOYS (Soul / Rocksteady), au Bar Le Tissot, à Gilly sur Isère (73200), à 19h00.
https://www.facebook.com/event
https://www.facebook.com/group
https://soundcloud.com/user-83
CHICKEN DIAMOND
En concert : Lundi 20 Février : CHICKEN DIAMOND (One Man Blues Trash Band) + KING MUD (Heavy Blues Trash, Usa), au Bombshell, à Clermont Ferrand
https://www.facebook.com/kingm
Et :
Samedi 4 Mars : CHICKEN DIAMOND (Deep Blues) + FABULOUS SHEEP (Rock Punk Pop) + MIND THE STEP () + Jam session, performances artistiques…, Salle Louis Barrant, à Moirans (38)
https://www.facebook.com/event
https://www.facebook.com/Black
http://www.chickendiamond.com/
https://chickendiamond.bandcam
https://soundcloud.com/fabulou
DOYLE
En concert : Samedi 25 Février : DOYLE (The Misfits) + SINNER SINNERS (Rock Punk, Usa), à La Cordonnerie, à Romans Sur Isère
https://www.facebook.com/event
http://sinnersinners.bandcamp.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?
CYANIDE PILLS Chronique à lire ici : http://voixdegaragegrenoble.bl
En concert : Vendredi 10 Mars : CYANIDE PILLS (Power Pop excellente, Uk), au Trokson, à Lyon. Entrée libre
Nouveautés :
FANSCENE c’est la nouvelle perle suédoise en matière de Power Pop dégotée par DETOUR Rds ! http://shop.detourrecords.co.u
SCUBA DRIVERS sont un des excellents groupes français de la scène Rock avec guitares et class. Ils sont enfin réédités ! Chronique à lire ici : http://voixdegaragegrenoble.bl
2SISTERS sortent leur 1er EP : une vraie réussite à découvrir et à réécouter souvent de toute urgence ! https://two-sisters.bandcamp.c
The SMOKING BONES sont italiens mais ils se rêvent scandinave et muscle bien leur jeu, ça tombe bien j’aime quand c’est rugueux ! https://areapiratarec.bandcamp
VCPS eux sont vraiment suédois jouent muscle comme on l’aime, leur label dit tout : DANGER ROCK Rds https://www.facebook.com/Dange
Le nouvel album des japonais des japonais The ROUTES sort sur DIRTY WATER Rds et GROOVIE Rds à l’écoute on comprend pourquoi ! https://www.facebook.com/thero
PINK FLAMINGOS c’est une excellente découverte du Punk mélodieux comme il devrait l’être plus souvent ! http://thepinkflamingosband.co
CALA VENTO prouvent une fois de plus que la scène espagnole est excellente et très variée ! C’est sur BCORE Disc bien sûr ! https://bcoredisc.bandcamp.com
The AKULAS sont belges mais se rêvent californiens et ils pratiquent un mélange de grooves Garage et de Surf très alléchant ! Sont sur un label grec GREEN COOKIE Rds qui aime surement aussi la plage !https://greencookierecords.ban
DOT DASH s’est un super-band de Washington D.C qui sort un EP 5 titre gratuit avec un titre de chacun de ses 5 albums. Un must ! https://soundcloud.com/last-da
KING SALAMI & The CUMBERLAND 3 avant qu’on en reparle beaucoup ! Nouvel album excellent sur DIRTY WATER Rds évidemment ! https://dirtywaterrecords.band
RADIO CAMPUS GRENOBLE
(Emission Voix de Garage)
701 Avenue Centrale
Domaine Universitaire
380402 Saint Martin d’Heres
France
voixdegarage@campusgrenoble.or