SMUTT Chronique à lire ici : http://voixdegaragegrenoble.bl ogspot.fr/

En concert : Jeudi 16 Février : SMUTT (Punk Rock) + STUMBLING PINS (Punk Rock mélo), à L’Engrenage, 27 rue Jean Prevost, à Grenoble. Prix libre.

https://www.facebook.com/event s/1403500736357854/

https://www.facebook.com/engre nage38/

https://smutt.bandcamp.com/

https://stumblingpins.bandcamp .com/

Et :

Vendredi 24 Février : SMUTT (Punk Garage Punk) + LE REPARATEUR (Punk), à l’Alterlocal, à Cran Gevrier (Annecy)

https://www.facebook.com/event s/240344216425241/

https://smutt.bandcamp.com/

Et :

Samedi 25 Février : SMUTT (Punk Garage Punk) + ALAWANEGAINE (Punk Rock) + LE REPARATEUR (Punk), au Brin de Zinc, à Chambéry – Barberaz

http://www.brindezinc.fr/

https://www.facebook.com/event s/1070433333066653/

https://alawanegaine.bandcamp. com/

https://lereparateur.bandcamp. com/

LOVESICK

En concert : Jeudi 16 Février : LOVESICK (Pub Rock) + The HANKIES (Indie Rock) + PRICKS THEORY (Alt Rock), à l’Ampérage, à Grenoble

https://www.facebook.com/event s/1849111125304891/

https://soundcloud.com/the-han kies

https://soundcloud.com/lovesic k_marlon

https://www.facebook.com/prick s.theory

SHORT DAYS

En concert : Jeudi 16 Février : SHORT DAYS (Punk) + BARREN (Anarcho Punk) + KING’S QUEER (Electro Post Punk) + LES PROFS DE SKIDS (Surf) + FUTURs MORTS(Ambiant), au Roxy Cooper, 21 rue Bouchayer, à Grenoble. 19h30 repas végan. 20h30 concert. Prix libre.

http://xx.futur.s.mort.s.xx.fr ee.fr/

https://moncul.bandcamp.com/al bum/split-lp

https://kingsqueer.bandcamp.co m/

Et :

Vendredi 17 Février : SHORT DAYS (Punk) + BARREN (Anarcho Punk), au Bar des Capucins, à Lyon

http://barren.incongru.org/

https://shortdays.bandcamp.com /

JAMES LEG Chronique à lire ici : http://voixdegaragegrenoble.bl ogspot.fr/

En concert : Jeudi 16 Février : JAMES LEG (Garage Groove excellent et intense, Usa) + LAST MINUTE PANIC (Blues Punk), à l’Usine, à Genève

https://www.facebook.com/lastm inutepanicmusic/

Et :

Vendredi 17 Février : JAMES LEG (Garage Groove excellent et intense, Usa) + MOONRITE (Dark Pop Psyché duo), au Sonic, à Lyon

http://www.reverbnation.com/ja mesleg

https://lengeance.bandcamp.com /album/james-leg-live-deep-ins ide-klub-dijon

https://moonrite.bandcamp.com/ album/moonrite

Et :

Mardi 21 Février : JAMES LEG (Garage Groove excellent et intense, Usa) + CHEAP WINE (Heavy Psyché Blues), au Raymond Bar, à Clermont Ferrand

https://www.facebook.com/event s/355974734784281/

https://cheapwinetheband.bandc amp.com/

Et :

Jeudi 23 Février : JAMES LEG (Garage Groove excellent et intense, Usa) + The NORMA JEAN BAKER’S UNDERWEARS (Noisy Garage), au Mistral Palace, à Valence

https://www.facebook.com/event s/1782557228628095/18040038731 50097/

http://www.reverbnation.com/ja mesleg

https://lengeance.bandcamp.com /album/james-leg-live-deep-ins ide-klub-dijon

https://www.facebook.com/pg/th e-norma-jean-bakers-underwears -137285349622492

BRACE BRACE Chronique à lire ici : http://voixdegaragegrenoble.bl ogspot.fr/

En concert : Jeudi 16 Février : I LOVE MY NEIGHBOURS (Indie Pop) + BRACE BRACE (Indie Garage Rock), au Brin de Zinc, à Chambéry – Barberaz

http://www.brindezinc.fr

https://www.facebook.com/ilove myneighbours/

https://howlinbananarecords.ba ndcamp.com/

POGO CAR CRASH CONTROL

En concert : Vendredi 17 Février : Festival Hors-Pistes, avec : POGO CAR CRASH CONTROL (Indie Punk), au Bistrot des Tilleuls, 13 chemin de la prairie, à Annecy

https://www.facebook.com/event s/1019928914819631/

https://www.facebook.com/Bistr o-des-Tilleuls-100253366800383 /

https://www.facebook.com/pogoc arcrashcontrol/

Et :

Vendredi 10 Mars : POGO CAR CRASH CONTROL (Indie Punk) + The PADLOCKS (Pop Punk), au Mistral Palace à Valence

http://www.mistralpalace.com/

http://pogocarcrashcontrol.com /

Et :

Samedi 11 Mars : The CHAINSAW BLUES CHAINSAW (Duo Blues Trash) + POGO CAR CRASH CONTROL (Indie Punk) + GENERAL CLUSTER (Stoner) + JULIE BALLY (Grunge) + CHARLIE’S FRONTIER FUN TOWN (Stoner Metal), à La Bifurk, à Grenoble

https://www.facebook.com/event s/1841688606047438/

https://cfft.bandcamp.com/

https://thechainsawbluescowboy s.bandcamp.com/

https://soundcloud.com/general -cluster

http://juliebally.wixsite.com/ juliebally

OWUN

En concert : Samedi 18 Février : Double release party, avec : OWUN (Noise) + LYNHOOD (Ambient Voice & bass), au 102, rue d’Alembert, à Grenoble. 19h30 repas végé. 20h30 concert

http://le102.net

https://www.facebook.com/event s/234521723664972/

https://www.facebook.com/rffrs ts/

https://owun.bandcamp.com/

https://lynhood.bandcamp.com/r eleases

Et :

Dimanche 19 Février : OWUN (Noise) + LYNHOOD (Ambient Voice & bass) + JUBILé (Duo Noise Rock), à La Tannière, à Saint Etienne

https://www.facebook.com/event s/209990229466342/

https://www.facebook.com/latan ierecafeconcert42/

https://moncul.bandcamp.com/al bum/et-tu-mob-is

Et :

Lundi 20 Février : OWUN (Noise) + LYNHOOD (Ambient Voice & bass) + JUBILé (Duo Noise Rock), à Urgence Disk, place des Volontaires, à Genève

https://www.facebook.com/pg/UR GENCE-DISK-RECORDS-10132977991 2757

LES BEBERTS

En concert : Samedi 18 Février : LES BEBERTS (Garage Rock’n’Roll) + The REBELS OF TIJUANA (French Pop) + CATS NEVER SLEEP (Vernissage album, Psyché Prog Pop), au Bouffon de la Taverne, à Genève

https://lesbeberts.bandcamp.co m/releases

https://soundcloud.com/lepopcl ubrecords/sets/the-rebels-of- tijuana

https://soundcloud.com/the-cat s-never-sleep

The SLOW SLUSHY BOYS

En concert : Samedi 18 Février : The SLOW SLUSHY BOYS (Soul / Rocksteady), au Bar Le Tissot, à Gilly sur Isère (73200), à 19h00.

https://www.facebook.com/event s/1848978622008448/

https://www.facebook.com/group s/1829450270654913

https://soundcloud.com/user-83 7196839

CHICKEN DIAMOND

En concert : Lundi 20 Février : CHICKEN DIAMOND (One Man Blues Trash Band) + KING MUD (Heavy Blues Trash, Usa), au Bombshell, à Clermont Ferrand

https://www.facebook.com/kingm udoffering

Et :

Samedi 4 Mars : CHICKEN DIAMOND (Deep Blues) + FABULOUS SHEEP (Rock Punk Pop) + MIND THE STEP () + Jam session, performances artistiques…, Salle Louis Barrant, à Moirans (38)

https://www.facebook.com/event s/1715575828759697/

https://www.facebook.com/Black -Mamba-Sound-497822410366493/

http://www.chickendiamond.com/

https://chickendiamond.bandcam p.com/album/the-night-has-a- thousand-eyes

https://soundcloud.com/fabulou s-sheep

DOYLE

En concert : Samedi 25 Février : DOYLE (The Misfits) + SINNER SINNERS (Rock Punk, Usa), à La Cordonnerie, à Romans Sur Isère

https://www.facebook.com/event s/372258403122512/

http://www.sinnersinners.com/

http://sinnersinners.bandcamp. com/track/hate-yourself

https://www.youtube.com/watch? v=Qdw5_tAGs18

CYANIDE PILLS Chronique à lire ici : http://voixdegaragegrenoble.bl ogspot.fr/

En concert : Vendredi 10 Mars : CYANIDE PILLS (Power Pop excellente, Uk), au Trokson, à Lyon. Entrée libre

https://cyanidepills.com

http://damagedgoods.co.uk

Nouveautés :

FANSCENE c’est la nouvelle perle suédoise en matière de Power Pop dégotée par DETOUR Rds ! http://shop.detourrecords.co.u k/

SCUBA DRIVERS sont un des excellents groupes français de la scène Rock avec guitares et class. Ils sont enfin réédités ! Chronique à lire ici : http://voixdegaragegrenoble.bl ogspot.fr/

2SISTERS sortent leur 1er EP : une vraie réussite à découvrir et à réécouter souvent de toute urgence ! https://two-sisters.bandcamp.c om/

The SMOKING BONES sont italiens mais ils se rêvent scandinave et muscle bien leur jeu, ça tombe bien j’aime quand c’est rugueux ! https://areapiratarec.bandcamp .com/

VCPS eux sont vraiment suédois jouent muscle comme on l’aime, leur label dit tout : DANGER ROCK Rds https://www.facebook.com/Dange rousRockRecords/

Le nouvel album des japonais des japonais The ROUTES sort sur DIRTY WATER Rds et GROOVIE Rds à l’écoute on comprend pourquoi ! https://www.facebook.com/thero utes

PINK FLAMINGOS c’est une excellente découverte du Punk mélodieux comme il devrait l’être plus souvent ! http://thepinkflamingosband.co m/

CALA VENTO prouvent une fois de plus que la scène espagnole est excellente et très variée ! C’est sur BCORE Disc bien sûr ! https://bcoredisc.bandcamp.com /

The AKULAS sont belges mais se rêvent californiens et ils pratiquent un mélange de grooves Garage et de Surf très alléchant ! Sont sur un label grec GREEN COOKIE Rds qui aime surement aussi la plage !https://greencookierecords.ban dcamp.com

DOT DASH s’est un super-band de Washington D.C qui sort un EP 5 titre gratuit avec un titre de chacun de ses 5 albums. Un must ! https://soundcloud.com/last-da y-deaf-music-webzine/sets/dot- dash-5-5-5-ldd05

KING SALAMI & The CUMBERLAND 3 avant qu’on en reparle beaucoup ! Nouvel album excellent sur DIRTY WATER Rds évidemment ! https://dirtywaterrecords.band camp.com/

