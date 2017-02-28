Upset The Rythm #22 – (Re)Découvertes



1) Tomaga – Malintesi (Futura Grotesk – 2014 – Hands in the dark)



2) The Gaslamp Killer (feat Shigeto) – Shred you to bits (Instrumentalepathy – 2016 – Cuss Records)



3) Radian – Scary Objects (On dark silent off – 2016 – Thrill Jockey)



4) DD/MM/YY – Imagine (Are they masks? – 2008 – We are busy bodies)



5) Tangled Hair – Just like that (Two EPs – 2014 – Big Scary Monsters)



6) Chromb – Bonjoure (1000 – 2016 – Dur et Doux / Atypeek)



7) The Cast Of Cheers – Family (Family – 2012 – School Boy Error)



8) Sleeping People – Yellow guy/Pink Eye (Growing – 2007 – Temporary Residence)

9) RP Boo – Bang to the funk (The Ultimate – 2016 – Planet Mu)



10) Cornelius – 2010 (Fantasma – 1998 – Trattoria/Matador)

