Upset The Rythm – (Re)Découvertes
#22
Upset The Rythm #22 – (Re)Découvertes
1) Tomaga – Malintesi (Futura Grotesk – 2014 – Hands in the dark)
2) The Gaslamp Killer (feat Shigeto) – Shred you to bits (Instrumentalepathy – 2016 – Cuss Records)
3) Radian – Scary Objects (On dark silent off – 2016 – Thrill Jockey)
4) DD/MM/YY – Imagine (Are they masks? – 2008 – We are busy bodies)
5) Tangled Hair – Just like that (Two EPs – 2014 – Big Scary Monsters)
6) Chromb – Bonjoure (1000 – 2016 – Dur et Doux / Atypeek)
7) The Cast Of Cheers – Family (Family – 2012 – School Boy Error)
8) Sleeping People – Yellow guy/Pink Eye (Growing – 2007 – Temporary Residence)
9) RP Boo – Bang to the funk (The Ultimate – 2016 – Planet Mu)
10) Cornelius – 2010 (Fantasma – 1998 – Trattoria/Matador)
11) Sharks keep moving – First instrumental (Sharks keep moving – 1999 – Status recording)