Rockology
Le côté suranné et nostalgique dans la pop Anglaise… Rétrology
1- Alan Klein: Twentieth century man
2- New Vaudeville Band:Whatever happened to Phillis puke
3- the Kinks : Session men
4- the bee Gee’s: Sitting in the meadows ( Jingle For Coca cola)
5- Roy Wood: dear Elaine
6- Procol harum: Pilgrim Progress
7-Eyes of Blue: Souvenirs ( tribute to Django)
8-The Sparks: Looks looks looks
9- The Bee Gees: Jumbo
10- The Blossom toes: I’ll be late for tea
11- Edwards hand: If I Thought you’d ever change your mind
12- Nirvana: Très très bien/
13- Walker Brothers: I can’t let it happen to you
