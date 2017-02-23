Le côté suranné et nostalgique dans la pop Anglaise… Rétrology

1- Alan Klein: Twentieth century man

2- New Vaudeville Band:Whatever happened to Phillis puke

3- the Kinks : Session men

4- the bee Gee’s: Sitting in the meadows ( Jingle For Coca cola)

5- Roy Wood: dear Elaine

6- Procol harum: Pilgrim Progress

7-Eyes of Blue: Souvenirs ( tribute to Django)

8-The Sparks: Looks looks looks

9- The Bee Gees: Jumbo

10- The Blossom toes: I’ll be late for tea

11- Edwards hand: If I Thought you’d ever change your mind

12- Nirvana: Très très bien/

13- Walker Brothers: I can’t let it happen to you