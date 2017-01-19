Rockology
Playlist de l’émission » Revivalisme du Psychedelisme dans le Rock des 80’s »
1- The Church: The view
2- The Barracudas: Somewhere Outside
3- The pandoras: That’s you’re way out
4- The Bangs: Want you
5- Three o clocks: Around the world/
6- the rain Parade: Talking in my sleep
7- the Prisoners: Pretends /
8 – Duke of stratosfear : Bike ride to the moon
9- Soft Boys: School dinner Blue /
10- The Icicles Works : As the dragonflies fly /
11- The Fleshtones : Dregs
12- Green on Red : This is I know
/13- The Long Ryders: Final wild son
