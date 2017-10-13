Rockology
» le folk Us dans tous ses états »
Hors contexte extrait du dernier album d’Odessey and oracles
1- O&O : L’Horizon tombe
1- Levitt and McClure: Ginny Black
2-Bert Keely: Love me tonight
3 David Kauffman and Eric Caboor : King another day goodbye
4- Prentice and Tuttle: deep blue affection
5- Gimmer Nicholson: hermetic waltz
1- O&O : L’Horizon tombe
1- Levitt and McClure: Ginny Black
2-Bert Keely: Love me tonight
3 David Kauffman and Eric Caboor : King another day goodbye
4- Prentice and Tuttle: deep blue affection
5- Gimmer Nicholson: hermetic waltz
6-Arthur Lee Harper: Open up your door/
7- Bill Madison: Boldly
8- Bob Patterson: The Alarms ring/
9- Billy Halquist- Smiling lady
Bonne écoute sur campusgrenoble.org