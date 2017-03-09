Playlist de l’émission du 08/03/17″ Hommage aux chanteuses Folk Américaines »

1- Linda perhacs: Hey! who realy cares

2- Elyse Weinberg: My My My

3- Esra Mohawks: It’s up to me

4- Barbara Keith: the road i took to you

5- Susan Carter: Illinois /

6 Karen dalton: Ribbon bow/

7-Bonnie dobson: let’s get together

8- Heaven & Earth: jenny/

9- Ruthman Friendman raining down on my house

10- Jan & Lorraine: Gypsie People

11- Susan Pillsbury : i thought I knew the answer

12- Caroline Peyton: Tuna /

13- Rosebud: Lullaby II ( summer Carol)