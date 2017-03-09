Rockology
Playlist de l’émission du 08/03/17″ Hommage aux chanteuses Folk Américaines »
1- Linda perhacs: Hey! who realy cares
2- Elyse Weinberg: My My My
3- Esra Mohawks: It’s up to me
4- Barbara Keith: the road i took to you
5- Susan Carter: Illinois /
6 Karen dalton: Ribbon bow/
7-Bonnie dobson: let’s get together
8- Heaven & Earth: jenny/
9- Ruthman Friendman raining down on my house
10- Jan & Lorraine: Gypsie People
11- Susan Pillsbury : i thought I knew the answer
12- Caroline Peyton: Tuna /
13- Rosebud: Lullaby II ( summer Carol)
Bonne écoute sur campusgrenoble.org