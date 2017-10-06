Rockology
» tour du monde autour du rock Psyché »
Hommage à Tom Petty
1- Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers: When the times comes
2-The young Flowers : 25 Ore ( Danemark)
3- Culdpeper orchard: Ode to resistant (Danemark)
4- Svanfridur: My Dummy ( Iceland)
5- Trubrot: Going ( Iceland)
6- Los Dug dug’s : Cual es tu nombre ( Mexico)/
7- Os Brazoes: flanador ( Brasil)
8- The Plastic clouds: face behind the sun ( Canada)/
9- Kahvas Jute: Free ( Australie)
10-Otis Waygood: the Higher i go ( South Africa)
Bonne écoute sur campusgrenoble.org