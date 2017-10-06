Rockology

Hommage à Tom Petty

1- Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers: When the times comes

2-The young Flowers : 25 Ore ( Danemark)

3- Culdpeper orchard: Ode to resistant (Danemark)

4- Svanfridur: My Dummy ( Iceland)

5- Trubrot: Going ( Iceland)

6- Los Dug dug’s : Cual es tu nombre ( Mexico)/

7- Os Brazoes: flanador ( Brasil)



8- The Plastic clouds: face behind the sun ( Canada)/

9- Kahvas Jute: Free ( Australie)

10-Otis Waygood: the Higher i go ( South Africa)

