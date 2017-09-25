Pastoral Mécanique

L’heure des cavaliers fantômes

Pour cette émission nous avons convoqué Marty Robbins et Johnny Cash pour nous conter la légende des cavaliers fantômes à la poursuite de taureaux fantômes dans le ciel. Les deux artistes étant devenus eux-mêmes des fantômes, les instrumentistes reprennent le flambeau de cette histoire ectoplasmique.

Playlist :

Heavy Trash – » Good Man » | Midnight Soul Serenade

The Cramps – » The Creature From The Black Leather Lagoon » | Stay Sick!

Marty Robbins – » (Ghost) Riders in the sky » | American Roots Rodeo

Johnny Cash – » (Ghost) Riders in the sky » | Tennessee Flat Top Box

The Brian Setzer Orchestra – » Ghost Radio » | The Ultimate Collection: Recorded Live in Montreal

Marty Stuart – » Ghost Train Four-Oh-Ten » | Ghost Train, The Studio B Sessions

Jesse Dayton – » Holy Ghost Rock’n’Roller » | The Revealer

Bob Wayne – » Ghost Town » | Outlaw Carnie

Jerry Donahue – » (Ghost) Riders in the Sky » | Neck of the Wood

The Ramrods – » Ghost Riders in the Sky » | Rock Instrumentals Story 1934-1962

Sonny Landreth – » Firebird Blues » | Bound By The Blues

