Pastoral Mécanique

 

L’heure des cavaliers fantômes

Pour cette émission nous avons convoqué Marty Robbins et Johnny Cash pour nous conter la légende des cavaliers fantômes à la poursuite de taureaux fantômes dans le ciel. Les deux artistes étant devenus eux-mêmes des fantômes, les instrumentistes reprennent le flambeau de cette histoire ectoplasmique.

 

Playlist :

Heavy Trash –  » Good Man  » | Midnight Soul Serenade

The Cramps –  » The Creature From The Black Leather Lagoon  » | Stay Sick!

Marty Robbins –  » (Ghost) Riders in the sky  » | American Roots Rodeo

Johnny Cash –  » (Ghost) Riders in the sky  » | Tennessee Flat Top Box

The Brian Setzer Orchestra –  » Ghost Radio  » | The Ultimate Collection: Recorded Live in Montreal

Marty Stuart –  » Ghost Train Four-Oh-Ten  » | Ghost Train, The Studio B Sessions

Jesse Dayton –  » Holy Ghost Rock’n’Roller  » | The Revealer

Bob Wayne –  » Ghost Town  » | Outlaw Carnie

Jerry Donahue –  » (Ghost) Riders in the Sky  » | Neck of the Wood

The Ramrods –  » Ghost Riders in the Sky  » | Rock Instrumentals Story 1934-1962

Sonny Landreth –  » Firebird Blues  » | Bound By The Blues

