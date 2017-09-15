L’heure de marcher avec l’Homme en Noir

Nous ouvrons l’épisode du jour avec le rock’n’roll cuivré du brian Setzer Orchestra avant de le tremper dans la moiteur tremolo du Bayou. Et parce que la country de Johnny Cash était rock’n’roll, nous rendons hommage à l’Homme en Noir qui nous quitta un jour de septembre 2003 et nous évoquons son approche iconoclaste du genre.

Playlist :

The Brian Setzer Orchestra – » Drive Like Lightning (Crash Like Thunder) » | Vavoom!

Dale Hawkins – » Susie-Q » | Rockin’ Bones: 1950s Punk & Rockabilly

The Brian Setzer Orchestra – » Mr. Surfer Goes Jazzin’ [Instrumental] » | Songs from Lonely Avenue

The Sounds of Harley – » Victorville Blues » | The Hard Ride

Jack Scott – » The Way I Walk » | Rockin’ Bones: 1950s Punk & Rockabilly

Robert Gordon – » The Way I Walk » | Robert Gordon with Link Wray/Fresh Fish Specials

Robert Gordon – » Drivin’ Wheel » | Robert Gordon with Link Wray/Fresh Fish Specials

Johnny Cash – » Folsom Prison Blues » | Johnny Cash With His Hot and Blue Guitar

Brian Setzer – » Slow Down / Folsom Prison Blues » | Rockabilly Riot: Live From The Planet!

Johnny Cash – » Rusty Cage » | American II: Unchained

Johnny Cash – » The Man Comes Around » | American IV: The Man Comes Around

Whitey Morgan & The 78’s – » That’s How I Got to Memphis » | Sonic Ranch

