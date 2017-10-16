Big Brave »Sound » – « Ardor » (2017, Southern Lord Rdgs) @Sonic le 07/11

– Thee Oh Sees »The Static God » – « Orc » (2017, Castle Face Rds)

– Metz »Drained Lake » – « Strange Peace » (2017, Sup Pop Rds)

– USA Nails »Celebrity Carpet‘‘ – « Shame Spiral » (2017, Bigoût Rds / Hominid Sounds)

– Temple ov BBV »What Happens to Memories When You Die » – « Temple ov BBV » (2017, Rocket Rdgs)

– Ulrika Spacek »Everything, All the Time‘‘ – « Modern English Decoration » (2017, Tough Love Rds)

– Chicaloyoh »La chose est la chose de la chose de la chose » – « La Boue ralentit le Cercle » (2017, 213 Rds)

– Teleplasmiste »Gravity is the Enemy‘‘ – « Frequency is the New Ecstasy » (2017, House of Mythology)

– Ben Frost »Threshold of Faith » – « Threshold of Faith EP » (2017, Mute Rds)

– Brian Case »Shipbuilding » – « Spirit Design » (2017, Hands in the Dark)

– Andrea Belfi »Lead » – « Ore » (2017, FLOAT)

– Get Your Gun »You’re Nothing » – « Doubt is my Rope Back to You » (2017, Blackest Ever Black)

– Chelsea Wolfe »Twin Fawn » – « Hiss Spun » (2017, Sargent House Rds)

– Shimmer »High Gloss » – « Shimmer’ » (2017, Drop Medium)

– Chevignon ‘‘Job d’Eté » – « Songs of Sodomy and the Compost of Aethyr » (2017, Amour Et Tétanos/Et Mon Cul C’est Du Tofu ?/Gabu Asso//Ignominie/Kerwax/Les Potagers Natures/Poutch Militaire/reafforests )

– Møller-Plesset »Preacher » – « Self-consistent EP » (2017, In My Bed Records)

– Supreme Dicks »Blue Elephant » – « Working Man’s Dick (Archival Recordings 1987-89) » (1994, Freek Rds)