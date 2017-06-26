Là-haut dans l’Océan par Denis Morin en direct.

Épisode 10 : Flowing Spirit – L’esprit de l’eau

Be ready to dive into watered music, dip, immerse and float just over the water, no spin out just pure pleasure of sweet sweet music inside that suave night !

TRACKLIST :

1: Matthew Barlow – [Sun Showers #02] Sun Showers – Side B

2: Rings Around Saturn – [Erosion] Portion 22 (Albrecht La’Brooy Bathtime Arrangement)

3: Ondo Fudd – [Blue Dot #01] Blue Dot

4: Denis – Walking on the top of the Dune

5: Donato Dozzy & Nuel – [The Aquaplano Sessions #05] Aqua 5

6: Kirkor Albert – S O L I N O

7: Richard Vimal – [Aquarhythmies #01] Aquarhythmies (Side A)

8: Journey of Mind – [Soma String #03] Life Line

9: Man Parrish – [Psychemagik: Ritual Chants CD1 #01] Water Sports

10: SW. – [Untitled CD1 #02] [Untitled A2]

11: Emmanuelle Parrenin – [Maison Rose #09] Ballade avec Neptune

12: claudio rocchi & effervescent elephants – [same CD1 #03] Hear,here

Bruitages : Zoom Plage 00 Océan Portugal vent vague eau // Bruits des vagues relaxations

Générique et jingle Denis avec la voix d’Isabelle Oed.

*@ desnueesdesens.fr compagny.

Bonne écoute sur campusgrenoble.org !