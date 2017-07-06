Honky Tonk Live

 

L’heure de fêter l’Indépendance

nous fêtons comme il se doit le 4 juillet, fête nationale US et qui a marqué la naissance de deux mythes américains : le biker et le rock’n’roll. Nous avons développé le sujet ici : http://honkytonklive.com/2017/07/04/independance/ et là : http://honkytonklive.com/2014/07/05/5-juillet-1954/.
Que nous prolongeons musicalement aujourd’hui. Entre country outlaw, blues, rockabilly, surf… nous avons choisi de ne pas choisir !

Playlist :
Mike Ness –  » All I Can Do Is Cry  » | Under The Influences
Johnny Burnette R’n’R Trio –  » Rock Billy Boogie  » | Rock-a-Billy Boogie
Brian Setzer –  » ’49 Mercury Blues  » | Rockabilly Riot: Live From The Planet!
The Vaqueros –  » 80 Foot Wave  » | Surf-Age Nuggets: Trash & Twang Instrumentals 1959-1966
Duall –  » Cruising  » | So-Cal Speed Shop’s Hot Rod Classics
Arthur « Big Boy » Crudup –  » That’s All Right  » | When the Sun Goes Down, Vol. 7: Rock Me Mamma
Elvis Presley –  » That’s All Right  » | Elvis At Sun
Elvis Presley –  » Blue Moon Of Kentucky  » | Elvis At Sun
Bill Monroe –  » Blue Moon Of Kentucky  » | Bill Monroe
Dwight Yoakam –  » Gone (That’ll Be Me)  » | Swimmin’ Pools, Movie Stars
Billy Gibbons And The BFG’s –  » Treat Her Right  » | Perfectamundo
Whitey Morgan & The 78’s –  » Waitin’ ‘Round to Die  » | Sonic Ranch

