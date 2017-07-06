Honky Tonk Live

L’heure de fêter l’Indépendance

nous fêtons comme il se doit le 4 juillet, fête nationale US et qui a marqué la naissance de deux mythes américains : le biker et le rock’n’roll. Nous avons développé le sujet ici : http://honkytonklive.com/2017/ 07/04/independance/ et là : http://honkytonklive.com/2014/ 07/05/5-juillet-1954/.

Que nous prolongeons musicalement aujourd’hui. Entre country outlaw, blues, rockabilly, surf… nous avons choisi de ne pas choisir !

Playlist :

Mike Ness – » All I Can Do Is Cry » | Under The Influences

Johnny Burnette R’n’R Trio – » Rock Billy Boogie » | Rock-a-Billy Boogie

Brian Setzer – » ’49 Mercury Blues » | Rockabilly Riot: Live From The Planet!

The Vaqueros – » 80 Foot Wave » | Surf-Age Nuggets: Trash & Twang Instrumentals 1959-1966

Duall – » Cruising » | So-Cal Speed Shop’s Hot Rod Classics

Arthur « Big Boy » Crudup – » That’s All Right » | When the Sun Goes Down, Vol. 7: Rock Me Mamma

Elvis Presley – » That’s All Right » | Elvis At Sun

Elvis Presley – » Blue Moon Of Kentucky » | Elvis At Sun

Bill Monroe – » Blue Moon Of Kentucky » | Bill Monroe

Dwight Yoakam – » Gone (That’ll Be Me) » | Swimmin’ Pools, Movie Stars

Billy Gibbons And The BFG’s – » Treat Her Right » | Perfectamundo

Whitey Morgan & The 78’s – » Waitin’ ‘Round to Die » | Sonic Ranch

