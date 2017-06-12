Honky Tonk Live
L’heure de la St Gilbert
A l’heure de la St Gilbert, entre notre traditionnel intermède instro/surf et notre morceau d’Elvis, nous rendons hommage à Gregg Allman en solo ou avec son frangin parti plus tôt. Mais nous découvrons aussi une femme qui a repris le flambeau.
Sans oublier une dose de country outlaw, une part de rockabilly et des rockers qui ne vieillissent pas pour clôturer l’heure.
Whitey Morgan & The 78’s – » Goin’ Down Rocking » | Sonic Ranch
Gaelle Buswel – » So blue » | New day’s waiting
Gregg Allman – » Come and go blues » | Recorded Live: 12/11/1981
The Allman Brothers Band – » Statesboro Blues » | Live at Fillmore East
Preston Epps – » Bongo Rock » | Rock Instrumentals Story 1934-1962
The String A Longs – » Wheels » | Rock Instrumentals Story 1934-1962
Bo Diddley – » Quick Draw » | Rock Instrumentals Story 1934-1962
Robert Gordon – » Drivin’ Wheel [*] » | Robert Gordon with Link Wray/Fresh Fish Specials
Lee Finn – » High Class Feelin’ » | Stranger Than Fiction: Rockabilly Rules Again
Elvis Presley – » I’m Coming Home » | From Nashville To Memphis: The Essential 60’s Masters
The Rolling Stones – » Everybody Knows About My Good Thing » | Blue & Lonesome
Billy Gibbons And The BFG’s – » Piedras Negras » | Perfectamundo
