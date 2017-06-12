Honky Tonk Live

 

L’heure de la St Gilbert

 

A l’heure de la St Gilbert, entre notre traditionnel intermède instro/surf et notre morceau d’Elvis, nous rendons hommage à Gregg Allman en solo ou avec son frangin parti plus tôt. Mais nous découvrons aussi une femme qui a repris le flambeau.

Sans oublier une dose de country outlaw, une part de rockabilly et des rockers qui ne vieillissent pas pour clôturer l’heure.

 

Whitey Morgan & The 78’s –  » Goin’ Down Rocking  » | Sonic Ranch

Gaelle Buswel –  » So blue  » | New day’s waiting

Gregg Allman –  » Come and go blues  » | Recorded Live: 12/11/1981

The Allman Brothers Band –  » Statesboro Blues  » | Live at Fillmore East

Preston Epps –  » Bongo Rock  » | Rock Instrumentals Story 1934-1962

The String A Longs –  » Wheels  » | Rock Instrumentals Story 1934-1962

Bo Diddley –  » Quick Draw  » | Rock Instrumentals Story 1934-1962

Robert Gordon –  » Drivin’ Wheel [*]  » | Robert Gordon with Link Wray/Fresh Fish Specials

Lee Finn –  » High Class Feelin’  » | Stranger Than Fiction: Rockabilly Rules Again

Elvis Presley –  » I’m Coming Home  » | From Nashville To Memphis: The Essential 60’s Masters

The Rolling Stones –  » Everybody Knows About My Good Thing  » | Blue & Lonesome

Billy Gibbons And The BFG’s –  » Piedras Negras  » | Perfectamundo

 

