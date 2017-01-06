Honky Tonk Live

Heavy Trash :  » Leave That Junk Alone  » | Noir!

The Rolling Stones :  » Everybody Knows About My Good Thing  » | Blue & Lonesome

Jesse Dayton :  » Possum Ran Over My Grave  » | The Revealer

Dwight Yoakam :  » I Wouldn’t Put It Past Me  » | Swimmin’ Pools, Movie Stars

Dwight Yoakam :  » I Wouldn’t Put It Past Me  » | A Long Way Home

The Hollywoods :  » Scramble  » | Surf-Age Nuggets: Trash & Twang Instrumentals 1959-1966

The Royal Coachmen :  » Loophole  » | Surf-Age Nuggets: Trash & Twang Instrumentals 1959-1966

Heavy Trash :  » Jibber Jabber  » | Noir!

Elvis Presley :  » Wheels On My Heels  » | Roustabout

Elvis Presley :  » Little Egypt  » | Roustabout

Elvis Presley :  » Poison Ivy League  » | Roustabout

The Cramps :  » The Strangeness In Me  » | Look Mom No Head!

The Rolling Stones :  » Hate To See You Go  » | Blue & Lonesome

 

Bonne écoute sur campusgrenoble.org

Facebook