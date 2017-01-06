Honky Tonk Live

Heavy Trash : » Leave That Junk Alone » | Noir!

The Rolling Stones : » Everybody Knows About My Good Thing » | Blue & Lonesome

Jesse Dayton : » Possum Ran Over My Grave » | The Revealer

Dwight Yoakam : » I Wouldn’t Put It Past Me » | Swimmin’ Pools, Movie Stars

Dwight Yoakam : » I Wouldn’t Put It Past Me » | A Long Way Home

The Hollywoods : » Scramble » | Surf-Age Nuggets: Trash & Twang Instrumentals 1959-1966

The Royal Coachmen : » Loophole » | Surf-Age Nuggets: Trash & Twang Instrumentals 1959-1966

Heavy Trash : » Jibber Jabber » | Noir!

Elvis Presley : » Wheels On My Heels » | Roustabout

Elvis Presley : » Little Egypt » | Roustabout

Elvis Presley : » Poison Ivy League » | Roustabout

The Cramps : » The Strangeness In Me » | Look Mom No Head!

The Rolling Stones : » Hate To See You Go » | Blue & Lonesome

Bonne écoute sur campusgrenoble.org