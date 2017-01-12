Honky Tonk Live

 

Whitey Morgan & The 78’s –  » Low Down on the Backstreets  » | Sonic Ranch

Waylon Jennings –  » This Time  » | Nashville Rebel

The Rolling Stones –  » Hate To See You Go  » | Blue & Lonesome

Marty Stuart –  » Geraldine  » | Saturday Night/Sunday Morning

Marty Stuart –  » I’m Blue, I’m Lonesome  » | Saturday Night/Sunday Morning

The Rolling Stones –  » Blue And Lonesome  » | Blue & Lonesome

The Newport Nomads –  » Blue Mallard  » | Surf-Age Nuggets: Trash & Twang Instrumentals 1959-1966

The Breakers –  » Jet Stream  » | Surf-Age Nuggets: Trash & Twang Instrumentals 1959-1966

Elvis Presley –  » City by night  » | Double Trouble

Heavy Trash –  » Jibber Jabber  » | Noir!

Pat Capocci –  » Cry Wolf  » | Pantherburn Stomp

The Rolling Stones –  » Hoo Doo Blues  » | Blue & Lonesome

Whitey Morgan & The 78’s –  » That’s How I Got to Memphis  » | Sonic Ranch
