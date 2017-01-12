Honky Tonk Live
Whitey Morgan & The 78’s – » Low Down on the Backstreets » | Sonic Ranch
Waylon Jennings – » This Time » | Nashville Rebel
The Rolling Stones – » Hate To See You Go » | Blue & Lonesome
Marty Stuart – » Geraldine » | Saturday Night/Sunday Morning
Marty Stuart – » I’m Blue, I’m Lonesome » | Saturday Night/Sunday Morning
The Rolling Stones – » Blue And Lonesome » | Blue & Lonesome
The Newport Nomads – » Blue Mallard » | Surf-Age Nuggets: Trash & Twang Instrumentals 1959-1966
The Breakers – » Jet Stream » | Surf-Age Nuggets: Trash & Twang Instrumentals 1959-1966
Elvis Presley – » City by night » | Double Trouble
Heavy Trash – » Jibber Jabber » | Noir!
Pat Capocci – » Cry Wolf » | Pantherburn Stomp
The Rolling Stones – » Hoo Doo Blues » | Blue & Lonesome
Bonne écoute sur campusgrenoble.org