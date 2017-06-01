***HTZ#10***

Une émission placée sous le signe du soleil et de la bonne humeur en compagnie de Zee Zee, le DJ le plus funky de la vallée grenobloise ! Attachez vos ceintures, ça risque de groover !

Tru Tones – Dancing ( Roger Thornill Edit)

Hysteric – Venice by Night

Dj Sports – Friends & Strangers

Jonas Friedlich – Bus Driver

Loose Joints – All over my Face

Dimitri From Stoke On Trent (Dimitri From Paris) – I Wanna Be Your Lobster

Setlist :

The Place Of Safety (Saxaphone Mix) – Boo Williams

Groove Junkies feat Indeya – Music’s Gotcha Jumpin (Gj’s Soul Excursion Mix)Groove

Junkies feat. TC Moses – Free Your Mind (GJ’s MoHo Vox Mix)

Rise Up (Original Mix) – Rhemi, Vanessa Freeman

Soul Dhamma feat Donni – If we could fly ( Dennis Ferrer get away mix)

Mondo Grosso feat India – Souffles In Love (Exclusive Thaisoul Mix)

Jasper Street Company – Another Day

K-Jee (Main Mix) – Satoshi Tomiie presents Shells

Dj Fudge – Come on Dance

Opium Scumbagz (Cleptomaniacs club mix) – Olav Bazoski

Dennis Ferrer feat Kenny Bobien – Grateful (fanatix mix)