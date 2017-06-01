***HTZ#10***
Une émission placée sous le signe du soleil et de la bonne humeur en compagnie de Zee Zee, le DJ le plus funky de la vallée grenobloise ! Attachez vos ceintures, ça risque de groover !
Tru Tones – Dancing ( Roger Thornill Edit)
Hysteric – Venice by Night
Dj Sports – Friends & Strangers
Jonas Friedlich – Bus Driver
Loose Joints – All over my Face
Dimitri From Stoke On Trent (Dimitri From Paris) – I Wanna Be Your Lobster
Setlist :
The Place Of Safety (Saxaphone Mix) – Boo Williams
Groove Junkies feat Indeya – Music’s Gotcha Jumpin (Gj’s Soul Excursion Mix)Groove
Junkies feat. TC Moses – Free Your Mind (GJ’s MoHo Vox Mix)
Rise Up (Original Mix) – Rhemi, Vanessa Freeman
Soul Dhamma feat Donni – If we could fly ( Dennis Ferrer get away mix)
Mondo Grosso feat India – Souffles In Love (Exclusive Thaisoul Mix)
Jasper Street Company – Another Day
K-Jee (Main Mix) – Satoshi Tomiie presents Shells
Dj Fudge – Come on Dance
Opium Scumbagz (Cleptomaniacs club mix) – Olav Bazoski
Dennis Ferrer feat Kenny Bobien – Grateful (fanatix mix)