English Talk Radio – ‘BREXIT MEANS BREXIT’

ETR HAS A CHAT WITH JEREMY STUBBS CHAIRMAN OF THE BRITISH CONSERVATIVES IN PARIS ABOUT BREXIT – WHAT DOES IT MEAN TO BRITISH PASSPORT HOLDERS IN FRANCE – WHATARE OUR OPTIONS – DO WE NEED OPTIONS – ALL THE LATEST ON THE ‘BREXIT MEANS BREXIT’ MESS…..THANKS TO OUR SOUND ENGINEER…..MR SMITH…..oy listening on

campusgrenoble.org !