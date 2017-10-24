***ALDALF #414 – 19/10/2017 ***
Cannibale – Choppy night (No mercy for love / BORN BAD RECORDS)
Exploded View – Summer came early (Summer came early EP / Sacred Bones Records)
Son Lux – Dream state (Brighter wounds / City Slang)
Slaughter Beach, Dog – Acolyte (Birdie / Lame-O Records)
courtney barnett & Kurt Vile – Continental breakfast (Lotta sea lice / [PIAS])
Le Villejuif Underground – Can you vote for me? (Can you vote for me? / BORN BAD RECORDS)
A Place To Bury Strangers – Dissolved (Worship / Dead Oceans)
Ray Borneo – Lomostatic (feat. Jull, Bleu Russe, Gontard, Olivier Depardon) – Résilience (Lomostatic / Ray Borneo – Petrol Chips)
The American Dollar – Thunder Rising
Kiasmos – Shed (Blurred / Erased Tapes Music Publishing)