***ALDALF #412 – 21/09/2017 ***
Mogwai – Party in the dark (Every country’s sun)
Liars – Cred woes (Theme from crying fountain / Mute Records)
LCD Soundsystem – oh baby (american dream)
The National – Carin at the liquid store (Sleep well beast / 4AD)
Baxter Dury – Miami (Prince of tears / [PIAS] France)
Lali Puna – The bucket (Two windows / Morr Music)
Alvvays – Not my baby (Antisocialites / Polyvinyl Record Company)
MOURN – The fire (Over the wall EP / Captured Tracks)
Makthaverskan – Eden (III)
Plastic Flowers – How can I (Absent forever / The Native Sound)
Daniele Luppi & Parquet Courts – Soul & Cigarette (Milano)
Omni – Equestrian (Multi-task / Trouble In Mind Records)
