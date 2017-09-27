Mogwai – Party in the dark (Every country’s sun)

Liars – Cred woes (Theme from crying fountain / Mute Records)

LCD Soundsystem – oh baby (american dream)

The National – Carin at the liquid store (Sleep well beast / 4AD)

Baxter Dury – Miami (Prince of tears / [PIAS] France)

Lali Puna – The bucket (Two windows / Morr Music)

Alvvays – Not my baby (Antisocialites / Polyvinyl Record Company)

MOURN – The fire (Over the wall EP / Captured Tracks)

Makthaverskan – Eden (III)

Plastic Flowers – How can I (Absent forever / The Native Sound)

Daniele Luppi & Parquet Courts – Soul & Cigarette (Milano)

Omni – Equestrian (Multi-task / Trouble In Mind Records)

https://campusgrenoble.org/ series/aldalf/