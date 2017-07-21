ALDALF #410 Spéciale La Route du Rock 2017

+ un grand jeu concours annoncé dans l’émission pour gagner un pass 3 jours 😉

Future Islands – Old friend (Wave like home)

Car Seat Headrest – Unforgiving girl (She’s not An – single version) (Unforgiving Girl (She’s not An))

°°° Interview François Floret (La Route du Rock) – 1ère partie °°°

PJ Harvey – To bring you my love (To bring you my love)

°°° Interview François Floret (La Route du Rock) – 2ème partie °°°

Interpol – NYC (Turn on the bright lights)

Idles – Mother (Brutalism)

Froth – Passing thing (Outside (briefly))

Arab Strap – The shy retirer (Arab Strap)

Petit Fantôme – Aujourd’hui, c’est les vacances (Yallah)