ALDALF #409
Face A:
Girlpool – Sleepless (Powerplant / Anti Records)
Hachiku – Zombie slayer (Hachiku / Milk Records)
Briana Marela – Give me your love (All around us / Jagjaguwar)
Noga Erez – Off the radar (Off the radar / City Slang)
Lali Puna – Deep dream (Two Windows / Morr Music)
Tale Of Us – Quello che resta (Endless / Deutsche Grammophon)
Grandaddy – AM180 (Under the western freeway)
Supergrass – Richard III (In it for the money)
Folk Implosion – Insinuation (Dare to be surprised)
Yo La Tengo – Autumn sweater (I can hear the heart beating as one)
Spiritualized – Cool waves (Ladies & gentlemen we are floating in space)
Blonde Redhead – Futurism vs. passeism (Fake can be just as good)Fond sonore :Four Tet – She moves she (Rounds / Domino Recording Company)