Face A:

Girlpool – Sleepless (Powerplant / Anti Records)

Hachiku – Zombie slayer (Hachiku / Milk Records)

Briana Marela – Give me your love (All around us / Jagjaguwar)

Noga Erez – Off the radar (Off the radar / City Slang)

Lali Puna – Deep dream (Two Windows / Morr Music)

Tale Of Us – Quello che resta (Endless / Deutsche Grammophon)

Face B: Grandaddy – AM180 (Under the western freeway) Supergrass – Richard III (In it for the money)Folk Implosion – Insinuation (Dare to be surprised) Yo La Tengo – Autumn sweater (I can hear the heart beating as one) Spiritualized – Cool waves (Ladies & gentlemen we are floating in space) Blonde Redhead – Futurism vs. passeism (Fake can be just as good)Fond sonore : Four Tet – She moves she (Rounds / Domino Recording Company